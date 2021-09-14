Lifestyle wrap: Olympia
Governor Inslee announces expanded mask mandate
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is expanding the state’s mask mandate. “Effective Monday (September 13th), we will expand our current facial covering requirement to include large outdoor events over 500 people,” says Inslee. “It’s very similar to the measures recently adopted by King and Pierce Counties.”. At a news... Read more
never mind that Vaccinated spread the virus silently just as much as unvaccinated... Not about the Vaccine... It's about control. Not at all hard to see the Democrats game. When they turned a blind eye to the blm marches, and all of the chaos amd violence last year, and the open borders with thousands flooding in with who knows what diseases... It is easy to see that the Democrats are all about power and keeping control... and NOT protecting anyone... Period.
Does anybody remember that it was Inslee that chartered a plane and flew to China and imported the first Covid 19 infected people into our state ???
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new statewide requirement for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings as Washington rides the crest of its fifth and largest wave of COVID-19. Fueled by the more contagious delta variant, hospitals are seeing record-levels of coronavirus patients, and large outbreaks are being traced to outdoor music festivals and county fairs. Read more
when you start giving up your freedom it's the first step to losing all your freedoms
So you blame people who won't get vaccinated even though people who are vaccinated are still catching it, and spreading it?
State workers' labor union vote ratifies COVID-19 vaccine mandate agreement
OLYMPIA, Wash. —Members of Washington’s largest state labor union announced Friday that its members have voted to ratify an agreement that implements a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers issued by Gov. Jay Inslee. In a written statement, the Washington Federation of State Employees said more than 80 percent of... Read more
80% of the voting union does not equal socialist- it was a democratic vote to ratify the proclamation from the Governor. Just because you don't agree doesn't make it socialist. or communist. or Marxist. or Leftist... it makes it the will of the people by majority law.
So You Have COVID? Providence Is Offering One Treatment at an Olympia Clinic
Those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms may be able to avoid hospitalization with a treatment being offered at a Providence clinic in west Olympia. Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, can significantly reduce the risk of needing hospitalization if given at the onset of symptoms. Read more
The one thing people must know about the vaccines by now with the numbers is that it gives your body like preparation for an attack... it puts antibodies throughout your body so when the virus hits you have dummy soldiers That take a lot. ITS NOT 100%...but it's very effective..
I had covid in May along with my husband. We were pretty sick and asked about treatment options. We wanted to avoid the hospital if at all possible. Multi-care told us there were no treatments unless we needed to be hospitalized. We ended up finding treatment on our own but the whole thing left a bad taste. We felt like the medical community was hoping people would need to be hospitalized to make the pandemic seem worse than it was. I’m glad this hospital is doing something for people with mild to moderate covid but it should be standard everywhere for everyone.
