River Falls, WI

River Falls sports digest: Top stories today

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in River Falls sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

River Falls / youtube.com

Wildcat Varsity Soccer - TBD vs. River Falls Wildcats - 12:30pm

River Falls / hudsonstarobserver.com

UW-River Falls travels a long way for second straight win

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls football team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 49-33 win at Hendrix College in Conway, Ark. Saturday afternoon. The Falcons compiled 514 yards of total offense to down the Warriors, who received votes in the most recent D3football.com Division III Top 25 poll. Read more

River Falls / youtube.com

Blugold Women's Golf 3rd at Home Invitational

River Falls / riverfallsjournal.com

Three games to watch: Local rivalries in the spotlight

Three games to watch: Local rivalries in the spotlight. River Falls and Hudson will battle on the soccer pitch and the volleyball court while the Wildcat football team hosts its first Mississippi Valley Conference game. Soccer. Hudson vs. River Falls. River Falls’ last victory over Hudson came in 2018 while... Read more

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

