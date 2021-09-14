CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan sports digest: Top stories today

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 6 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sheridan / thesheridanpress.com

Annual Cowboy Fly-In

Annual Cowboy Fly-In

Despite smoky skies and potential adverse weather conditions, blue skies met participants of the annual Cowboy Fly-In at the Flying Cowboys R/C Club Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, less members participated and it was not advertised largely to the Sheridan public. Participant Mike Miller said post-COVID concerns he hopes to enlarge the event in both participants and those coming to watch. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Gillette / sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Tennis Teams Win All Four Road Contests Vs. Gillette Schools

Sheridan Tennis Teams Win All Four Road Contests Vs. Gillette Schools

Playing in their final matches of the 2021 regular season, the Sheridan High School tennis teams had little trouble on the road vs. Thunder Basin and Campbell County. The boys team now has a record of 6-4, with a 4-3 record vs. North teams, while the girls have a record of 8-1 overall and 6-1 vs. North teams. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sheridan / sheridanmedia.com

Weekend Local Sports Wrap up

Weekend Local Sports Wrap up

BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs got off to a great start at Cheyenne Central and held off Central late for a 31-20 victory the Broncs are now 3-0 on the season. The Broncs ran the opening kickoff back for a score and were on their was to a 31 point first half, Central took a penalty on the opening kickoff instead of taking the ball the Broncs had the Indians kick again, Head coach Jeff Mowry talks about making that decision. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sheridan / thesheridanpress.com

Local sports briefs

Local sports briefs

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams and the Tongue River Lady Eagles both competed in the Big Horn Invitational Saturday. Big Horn split its two games while Tongue River ended up 1-2 on the day. In each team’s first game, the Lady Rams beat Tongue River 2-0 (25-23,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Sheridan, WY
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheridan Sports Digest
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
60
Followers
443
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy