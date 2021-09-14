Sheridan sports digest: Top stories today

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Annual Cowboy Fly-In Despite smoky skies and potential adverse weather conditions, blue skies met participants of the annual Cowboy Fly-In at the Flying Cowboys R/C Club Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, less members participated and it was not advertised largely to the Sheridan public. Participant Mike Miller said post-COVID concerns he hopes to enlarge the event in both participants and those coming to watch. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Sheridan Tennis Teams Win All Four Road Contests Vs. Gillette Schools Playing in their final matches of the 2021 regular season, the Sheridan High School tennis teams had little trouble on the road vs. Thunder Basin and Campbell County. The boys team now has a record of 6-4, with a 4-3 record vs. North teams, while the girls have a record of 8-1 overall and 6-1 vs. North teams. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Weekend Local Sports Wrap up BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs got off to a great start at Cheyenne Central and held off Central late for a 31-20 victory the Broncs are now 3-0 on the season. The Broncs ran the opening kickoff back for a score and were on their was to a 31 point first half, Central took a penalty on the opening kickoff instead of taking the ball the Broncs had the Indians kick again, Head coach Jeff Mowry talks about making that decision. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE