Sheridan sports digest: Top stories today
Annual Cowboy Fly-In
Despite smoky skies and potential adverse weather conditions, blue skies met participants of the annual Cowboy Fly-In at the Flying Cowboys R/C Club Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, less members participated and it was not advertised largely to the Sheridan public. Participant Mike Miller said post-COVID concerns he hopes to enlarge the event in both participants and those coming to watch. Read more
Sheridan Tennis Teams Win All Four Road Contests Vs. Gillette Schools
Playing in their final matches of the 2021 regular season, the Sheridan High School tennis teams had little trouble on the road vs. Thunder Basin and Campbell County. The boys team now has a record of 6-4, with a 4-3 record vs. North teams, while the girls have a record of 8-1 overall and 6-1 vs. North teams. Read more
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs got off to a great start at Cheyenne Central and held off Central late for a 31-20 victory the Broncs are now 3-0 on the season. The Broncs ran the opening kickoff back for a score and were on their was to a 31 point first half, Central took a penalty on the opening kickoff instead of taking the ball the Broncs had the Indians kick again, Head coach Jeff Mowry talks about making that decision. Read more
Local sports briefs
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams and the Tongue River Lady Eagles both competed in the Big Horn Invitational Saturday. Big Horn split its two games while Tongue River ended up 1-2 on the day. In each team’s first game, the Lady Rams beat Tongue River 2-0 (25-23,... Read more
