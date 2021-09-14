Your Fort Collins lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FORT COLLINS, CO) Life in Fort Collins has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fort Collins / northfortynews.com

Rio Grande Restaurant Opens After Fire

Rio Grande Restaurant Opens After Fire

Following the July 2021 kitchen fire, the Fort Collins landmark, the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (the Rio), is opening a pop-up location at 125 South College Avenue (Rove and Element space). The Rio will serve lunch and dinner from 11am to 10pm daily. “We’re really excited to be able to... Read more

Colorado / reporterherald.com

Northern Colorado group leads post-9/11 veterans on fly fishing trip to New Mexico

Northern Colorado group leads post-9/11 veterans on fly fishing trip to New Mexico

A group of 19 post-9/11 veterans, a retired New York City firefighter and about a half-dozen mentors, guides and friends left Fort Collins in a caravan Friday morning, headed for a weekend of fly fishing in New Mexico. The all-expenses-paid trip to the San Juan River near Navajo Dam is... Read more

Fort Collins / youtube.com

2825 Sagebrush Dr Fort Collins CO 80525

2825 Sagebrush Dr Fort Collins CO 80525

2825 Sagebrush Dr Fort Collins CO 80525 To get property details right on your phone - CALL or TEXT 855-736-4647 Use Property Code - 227670 To get more property information: https://www.homesincolorado.com/single-family/ire/950801/2825-sagebrush-dr-fort-collins-co-80525. Wow! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car with fully fenced yard! Brand new windows throughout! Primary bedroom is upstairs, with the laundry in the bathroom! 2 bedrooms on the main level. Great woodstove in the family room. A gardener's delight, you have raised garden beds on a drip system, 2 storage sheds for your tools, and composting bins! Private back deck for entertaining. In the huge pantry, you have 2 floor to ceiling Lazy Susans for extra storage. Don't miss all the amazing metal work throughout! For more great properties: www.hawaiianshirtguy.com Read more

Fort Collins / youtube.com

Moving Mindful Maple Hill - Birding 101

Moving Mindful Maple Hill - Birding 101

This 15-minute Birding 101 class is the perfect introduction to our local feathered friends in Fort Collins! If you're curious about the birds that live in and around Maple Hill's natural area and our North East Fort Collins neighborhood, you'll learn from local birding expert Sheila Webber how to spot them, what they look and sound like, and how to help them in their migrations. Moving Mindful Maple Hill is a weekly program designed to teach neighbors about the cool, fun, and interesting things in and around our neighborhood and get neighbors to meet one another while getting out and moving. This series was planned by the Maple Hill HOA Board and funded by a grant from the City of Fort Collins Neighborhood Services. This class was provided by Sheila Webber, local birding expert and member of the Fort Collins Audubon Society (http://www.fortcollinsaudubon.org/) Read more

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

