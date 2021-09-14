Trending lifestyle headlines in Worcester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 6 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Worcester area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Worcester / telegram.com

Barefoot soldier’s long hike to cure daughter’s disease includes stop in Worcester

Barefoot soldier’s long hike to cure daughter’s disease includes stop in Worcester

Imagine walking 1,200 continuous miles while lugging a 55-pound backpack that holds provisions. And, doing it barefoot, having to avoid sharp objects like rocks and shards of glass on roads and paths. That is what Chris Brannigan is doing. Brannigan’s journey started Aug. 31 in Bar Harbor, Maine, and he... Read more

Worcester / masslive.com

‘It’s huge for us’: Worcester unveils its first ‘parklet’ allowing restaurants to build an outdoor patio in on-street parking spots

‘It’s huge for us’: Worcester unveils its first ‘parklet’ allowing restaurants to build an outdoor patio in on-street parking spots

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya received calls daily from customers asking if it offered outdoor seating. Each phone call meant turning new patrons away as its downtown Worcester location provided no space for an outdoor patio. That all changed on Friday. Chashu Ramen + Izakaya welcomed city officials to debut a... Read more

Worcester / spectrumnews1.com

Worcester behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates among communities of color compared to rest of the state

Worcester behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates among communities of color compared to rest of the state

WORCESTER, Mass. - Lorena Castillo received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, after being hesitant for months. “I was a little scared," Castillo said. "I was hearing about all the comments around me, that you’ll feel bad when you get the vaccine." Castillo says she’s feeling good... Read more

I live in Worcester and I am a man of color and I won't be getting that poison put in my body period.

Worcester / wgbh.org

Pelosi Promotes 'Transformational' Plan To Extend Federal Pandemic Benefits On Worcester Visit

Pelosi Promotes 'Transformational' Plan To Extend Federal Pandemic Benefits On Worcester Visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined a class of preschoolers at Worcester's Rainbow Child Development Center Thursday as they sang, "the more we get together, the happier we'll be!" Pelosi was there to highlight, in part, that these kids can gather because of help from federal CARES Act funding. And she... Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

