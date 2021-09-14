Trending lifestyle headlines in Worcester

(WORCESTER, MA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Barefoot soldier’s long hike to cure daughter’s disease includes stop in Worcester Imagine walking 1,200 continuous miles while lugging a 55-pound backpack that holds provisions. And, doing it barefoot, having to avoid sharp objects like rocks and shards of glass on roads and paths. That is what Chris Brannigan is doing. Brannigan’s journey started Aug. 31 in Bar Harbor, Maine, and he... Read more

TOP VIEWED

‘It’s huge for us’: Worcester unveils its first ‘parklet’ allowing restaurants to build an outdoor patio in on-street parking spots Chashu Ramen + Izakaya received calls daily from customers asking if it offered outdoor seating. Each phone call meant turning new patrons away as its downtown Worcester location provided no space for an outdoor patio. That all changed on Friday. Chashu Ramen + Izakaya welcomed city officials to debut a... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Worcester behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates among communities of color compared to rest of the state WORCESTER, Mass. - Lorena Castillo received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, after being hesitant for months. “I was a little scared," Castillo said. "I was hearing about all the comments around me, that you’ll feel bad when you get the vaccine." Castillo says she’s feeling good... Read more

TRENDING NOW