Your Evansville lifestyle news

LOCAL FAVORITE

Watch A Black Bear Swimming In A Kentucky Lake [VIDEO] Is it just me, or does it seem like we are seeing more black bear sightings than ever before? Bears are seen doing just about everything from walking down the streets of Gatlinburg, TN, and getting into jacuzzis, to just strolling out of the woods into somebody's yard in Kentucky. They are everywhere. Read more

LATEST NEWS

President Biden imposes stronger vaccine rules that will likely reach Tri-State businesses EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden held a press conference on Thursday in which he imposed several new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During the announcement, the president emphasized that vaccines are the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has already made significant progress. “We just have to... Read more

TOP VIEWED

It’s Official Evansville is Getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs Well, it's official as the signage has now gone up, Evansville is getting a Jersey Mike's Subs. According to Evansville 411 (which is a great page to follow to keep in the loop about Evansville developments), the signage is officially up. The location for the new sub shop is in Lillian Plaza at 939 North Burkhardt Road. It's right next door to the new Crumbl Cookies. Evansville 411 says that the Jersey Mike's Sub tentative opening time frame looks to be sometime in either October or November of this year. Read more

LOCAL PICK