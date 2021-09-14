Your Evansville lifestyle news
Watch A Black Bear Swimming In A Kentucky Lake [VIDEO]
Is it just me, or does it seem like we are seeing more black bear sightings than ever before? Bears are seen doing just about everything from walking down the streets of Gatlinburg, TN, and getting into jacuzzis, to just strolling out of the woods into somebody's yard in Kentucky. They are everywhere. Read more
well when they are being chase out of their territory because we human want to build everywhere that what going to happen wildlife going to move in with us
2 likes
President Biden imposes stronger vaccine rules that will likely reach Tri-State businesses
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden held a press conference on Thursday in which he imposed several new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During the announcement, the president emphasized that vaccines are the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has already made significant progress. “We just have to... Read more
As bullheaded as you may be, take the vax, at least for others around you. It really doesn't hurt.
14 replies
I think it should be your choice if you want to take it or not but you guys need to know the facts about coping do far everybody who is caught it everywhere nobody has fully recovered there are people that are having liver problems what problems Oregon problem and needs are people that have had it a year ago long-term effects are unknown I can say the same about the vaccine but we know that covid is terrible we don't know about the vaccine personal experience I took the Pfizer vaccine probably 6 months ago or so I have not caught covid and I work with Coca people all day do for some people it does work I haven't are there any problems you got to do what you want so just telling you the truth
2 likes 1 reply
It’s Official Evansville is Getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs
Well, it's official as the signage has now gone up, Evansville is getting a Jersey Mike's Subs. According to Evansville 411 (which is a great page to follow to keep in the loop about Evansville developments), the signage is officially up. The location for the new sub shop is in Lillian Plaza at 939 North Burkhardt Road. It's right next door to the new Crumbl Cookies. Evansville 411 says that the Jersey Mike's Sub tentative opening time frame looks to be sometime in either October or November of this year. Read more
no kidding..I'm done with Subway almost $22 for a toasted footlong with nothing but chicken bacon and cheese on it and a turkey wrap!! where they want to charge you extra now for the bacon and guacamole all their sandwiches went up a dollar in price and then they expect you to pay for almost everything else to put on it
University of Evansville Recognized for High COVID Vaccination Rate Among Employees
The University of Evansville has been recognized as a Gold-level "COVD Stops Here" workplace for its high COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees. UE said Friday that it had achieved the gold-level standard through the COVID Stops Here program with a 94% vaccination rate among its employees. "Since the COVID-19 vaccine... Read more