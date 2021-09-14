CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

Your Twentynine Palms lifestyle news

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 6 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Life in Twentynine Palms has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Yucaipa / abc7.com

IE father dies of COVID just weeks after wife, leaving 5 children behind

IE father dies of COVID just weeks after wife, leaving 5 children behind

A Yucaipa man has died of COVID-19 less than two weeks after his wife, a nurse, died, leaving 5 children behind. Read more

Comments
avatar

We all can get the virus...like the flu...but if vaccinated the chances of dying are minimum. Don't have to be a genius. These poor kids will grow without parents because they made a bad decision.

96 likes 12 dislikes 59 replies

avatar

"CDC confesses: Vaccines are failing, and the vaxxed can be superspreaders," reads a graphic shared in a July 31 Instagram post , which attributes this "confession" to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

58 likes 18 dislikes 42 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fontana / nbclosangeles.com

Five Young Children Lose Both Parents to COVID-19

Five Young Children Lose Both Parents to COVID-19

Five children including a newborn are without both parents after their mother and father died of COVID-19. Terri Serey described her sister in law, Davy Macias, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fontana, as a super mom. "She went to work, came home and every bit of her day revolved around... Read more

Comments
avatar

yes people die from disease and illness. You can die from the the common flu . This isn't news .

7 likes 3 dislikes 16 replies

avatar

my deepest condolences to the family... 🥺🤲🏻🙏🏻so heartbreaking 💔 May Almighty God Grant them comfort, AMEN 🤲🏻🙏🏻❤️

18 likes 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Bernardino County / redlandsdailyfacts.com

Cockroaches, no hot water: Restaurant closures, inspections in San Bernardino County, Sept. 2-9

Cockroaches, no hot water: Restaurant closures, inspections in San Bernardino County, Sept. 2-9

Here are the restaurants and other food facilities that San Bernardino County health inspectors temporarily shut down because of imminent health hazards between Sept. 2 and 9, 2021. Golden Chopstix, 12119 Apple Valley Road, Apple Valley. Closed: Sept. 7. Grade: Not graded (most recent was 94/A on April 29) Reason:... Read more

Comments
avatar

With all that money that county makes especially their D.As office pressing wrongful charges they make BANK!

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Oak Glen / redlandsdailyfacts.com

Oak Glen farm that flouts coronavirus rules received $1.2 million from feds

Oak Glen farm that flouts coronavirus rules received $1.2 million from feds

“The harvest is better without commie distancing” reads a full-page newspaper ad for an Oak Glen apple farm which has received $1.2 million in federal loans meant to help businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. The advertisement, which ran in the Aug. 27 edition of a local weekly paper, was placed... Read more

Comments
avatar

Keep it real..... choice is choice... don't like it, don't go. After all, I can't dine in L.A.

1 like 1 dislike

avatar

Awesome!! I love it. Its about time someone gets it. He's given you a choice wear one or not sit 6 feet apart if you want . Your choice.

1 like 1 dislike

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
120
Followers
462
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy