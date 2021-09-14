Pikeville sports digest: Top stories today

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Pikeville area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Govea Legs Lone Goal; Bears Fall to Bluefield in Opener Pikeville, KY - UPIKE men's soccer hit the field to open the 2021 season on Saturday, matching up with the Rams of Bluefield College. Despite staying on pace with the Rams the majority of the contest and a Favio Govea goal, the Bears fell 4-1. The Bears came out of the gate with fast paced offense, attacking for three shots within the first 15 minutes. Those shots came off the feet of Alejandro Swanton, Ethan Duncan, and Govea but were saved by the Rams each time. Read more

Men's soccer goes Bear hunting PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Bluefield University men's soccer got goals from four different players and defeated the University of Pikeville Bears 4-1 Saturday afternoon in non-conference action. BU drew first blood in the 26th minute on a goal by Ian Sumrall with an assist from Pedro Visacro. UPike knotted the match... Read more

Pikeville tops Pirates, 20-7 WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates, in the end, knew they would have a tough task against some quality cats from the state of Kentucky. And while it originally was scheduled to be against Ashland’s Tomcats, it ended up being against Pikeville’s Panthers. But no matter whom, or even how far... Read more

