CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Pikeville sports digest: Top stories today

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Pikeville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pikeville / upikebears.com

Govea Legs Lone Goal; Bears Fall to Bluefield in Opener

Govea Legs Lone Goal; Bears Fall to Bluefield in Opener

Pikeville, KY - UPIKE men's soccer hit the field to open the 2021 season on Saturday, matching up with the Rams of Bluefield College. Despite staying on pace with the Rams the majority of the contest and a Favio Govea goal, the Bears fell 4-1. The Bears came out of the gate with fast paced offense, attacking for three shots within the first 15 minutes. Those shots came off the feet of Alejandro Swanton, Ethan Duncan, and Govea but were saved by the Rams each time. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pikeville / bcrams.com

Men's soccer goes Bear hunting

Men's soccer goes Bear hunting

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Bluefield University men's soccer got goals from four different players and defeated the University of Pikeville Bears 4-1 Saturday afternoon in non-conference action. BU drew first blood in the 26th minute on a goal by Ian Sumrall with an assist from Pedro Visacro. UPike knotted the match... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Kentucky / portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Pikeville tops Pirates, 20-7

Pikeville tops Pirates, 20-7

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates, in the end, knew they would have a tough task against some quality cats from the state of Kentucky. And while it originally was scheduled to be against Ashland’s Tomcats, it ended up being against Pikeville’s Panthers. But no matter whom, or even how far... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Pikeville / news-expressky.com

Football Friday

Football Friday

Pikeville traveled all the way to Ohio last Friday night. The Panthers were road warriors as they knocked off Ohio powerhouse Wheelersburg 20-7. Quarterback Isaac McNamee led the way for the Panthers. McNamee had a solid game as he was 12 for 19 passing for 104 yards and two TDs with an interception. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pikeville, KY
Sports
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
292
Followers
456
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy