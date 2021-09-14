CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Payson sports lineup: What’s trending

Payson Post
Payson Post
 6 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Payson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Payson sports. For more stories from the Payson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Payson / paysonroundup.com

Payson Golf Club owner hopes to spur local economy

Payson Golf Club owner hopes to spur local economy

Bob Jackson, owner of the Payson Golf Club, has big plans to create a destination resort at the end of Main Street — starting with the soft opening of a new restaurant on Sept. 21. Jackson is known for hosting fundraising events and raising money for local causes. But he... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Payson / paysonroundup.com

Payson win first two volleyball games before falling

Payson win first two volleyball games before falling

Payson started the volleyball season 2-0 before stumbling at home against Chino Valley in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 7. Head coach Kamae Carnes knew the Longhorns had issues to address following a 3-2 victory over rival Fountain Hills on Sept. 2, which came two days after Payson opened the year with a 3-0 win at Camp Verde on Aug. 31. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Payson / paysonroundup.com

Payson grads return leading rival volleyball team

Payson grads return leading rival volleyball team

Olivia Long and Emma Lowery returned home to Payson High last week. But the former Longhorn standouts flew back into Wilson Dome as Falcons. The 2017 Payson High graduates are first-year coaches in the Fountain Hills volleyball program. Long is the new varsity head coach and Lowery the junior varsity head coach. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pine / paysonroundup.com

100-mile run returns this weekend

100-mile run returns this weekend

What would you do if you had 38 hours with nothing on your schedule?. Several ultramarathon trail runners are choosing to spend up to that much time running through the woods around Pine this weekend. Elite ultra runners from across the country will converge on Pine for the return of... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Payson, AZ
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Payson Sports
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
123
Followers
458
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy