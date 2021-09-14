Payson sports lineup: What’s trending

(PAYSON, AZ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Payson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Payson sports. For more stories from the Payson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Payson Golf Club owner hopes to spur local economy Bob Jackson, owner of the Payson Golf Club, has big plans to create a destination resort at the end of Main Street — starting with the soft opening of a new restaurant on Sept. 21. Jackson is known for hosting fundraising events and raising money for local causes. But he... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Payson win first two volleyball games before falling Payson started the volleyball season 2-0 before stumbling at home against Chino Valley in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 7. Head coach Kamae Carnes knew the Longhorns had issues to address following a 3-2 victory over rival Fountain Hills on Sept. 2, which came two days after Payson opened the year with a 3-0 win at Camp Verde on Aug. 31. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Payson grads return leading rival volleyball team Olivia Long and Emma Lowery returned home to Payson High last week. But the former Longhorn standouts flew back into Wilson Dome as Falcons. The 2017 Payson High graduates are first-year coaches in the Fountain Hills volleyball program. Long is the new varsity head coach and Lowery the junior varsity head coach. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE