Morris sports digest: Top stories today

Cougars Fall in Home Opener to Carleton MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team fell behind early to Carleton College on Saturday and could never make up the gap, falling to the Knights by a score of 50-13 in the home opener to the 2021 season for the Cougars. Carleton wasted little time in...

Nebraska Wesleyan Efficiently Dispatches Women's Soccer MOORHEAD, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women's soccer team were overwhelmed by a potent Nebraska Wesleyan University offense on Saturday morning, falling to the Prairie Wolves, 6-0. NWU scored on half of its 12 shot attempts in the match. The Prairie Wolves wasted little time in building a...

Early Lead Disappears at UW-Stevens Point STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team opened its match with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point strong, taking a 25-21 victory, but the Pointers were ultimately able to rebound on their home floor and come away with a 3-1 win over the Cougars (25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-25).

