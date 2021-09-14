CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Morris sports digest: Top stories today

Morris Post
Morris Post
 6 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Morris area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Morris / morriscougars.com

Cougars Fall in Home Opener to Carleton

Cougars Fall in Home Opener to Carleton

MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team fell behind early to Carleton College on Saturday and could never make up the gap, falling to the Knights by a score of 50-13 in the home opener to the 2021 season for the Cougars. Carleton wasted little time in... Read more

Morris / stevenscountytimes.com

Nebraska Wesleyan Efficiently Dispatches Women’s Soccer

Nebraska Wesleyan Efficiently Dispatches Women’s Soccer

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s soccer team were overwhelmed by a potent Nebraska Wesleyan University offense on Saturday morning, falling to the Prairie Wolves, 6-0. NWU scored on half of its 12 shot attempts in the match. The Prairie Wolves wasted little time in building a... Read more

Stevens Point / stevenscountytimes.com

Early Lead Disappears at UW-Stevens Point

Early Lead Disappears at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team opened its match with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point strong, taking a 25-21 victory, but the Pointers were ultimately able to rebound on their home floor and come away with a 3-1 win over the Cougars (25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-25). Read more

Morris / gojohnnies.com

SJU’s Road Stretch Continues Tuesday at Morris

SJU’s Road Stretch Continues Tuesday at Morris

The Johnnie soccer team wraps up its non-conference schedule with a 4 p.m. game Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Minnesota-Morris. – Live Stats | Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's (2-2-1 overall) scored a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation in a 2-2 draw at Wisconsin-Whitewater last Saturday (Sept. 11). Read more

