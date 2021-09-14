Your Eugene lifestyle news

(EUGENE, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Six Oregonians, Freedom Foundation sue Gov. Brown in federal court over ‘vindictive’ vaccine mandate EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Six Oregonians, represented by the Freedom Foundation, have sued Gov. Brown and the Oregon Health Authority in federal court over the governor’s recent mandate for several groups of workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face possible dismissal. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court... Read more

Local attorneys weigh in on President Biden's vaccine mandates EUGENE, Ore. -- There's been some controversy since President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates that could affect over 100 million Americans. Attorneys in the Eugene area said Biden does in fact have the legal authority to require all employers with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing if they don't get the shot. This mandate would also require all federal workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly. Read more

With kids returning to school, preparation for COVID testing ramps up LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The University of Oregon is preparing for an influx of COVID tests as students prepare to return to school, both young and old. "Once this is really moving, we'll begin seeing high volumes of samples coming in next week. We'll have couriers that drop off. We'll have employees here to check in the samples," Brian Fox, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Monitoring Assessment Program at the University of Oregon. Read more

