Your Eugene lifestyle news
(EUGENE, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Eugene area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Six Oregonians, Freedom Foundation sue Gov. Brown in federal court over ‘vindictive’ vaccine mandate
EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Six Oregonians, represented by the Freedom Foundation, have sued Gov. Brown and the Oregon Health Authority in federal court over the governor’s recent mandate for several groups of workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face possible dismissal. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court... Read more
Wonder how many people sued George Washington for his vaccine mandate for smallpox? U think a 254 year old precedent that has been repeated in every state in the union many times over leaves very little room for any lawsuit to succeed. But hey, it's a paycheck for their lawyers if the court doesn't sanction them for presenting an obviously frivolous lawsuit.
9 likes 6 dislikes 20 replies
I certainly hope that the six people and Freedom Foundation, have great success against the Communist underling Brown.
10 likes 1 reply
Local attorneys weigh in on President Biden's vaccine mandates
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's been some controversy since President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates that could affect over 100 million Americans. Attorneys in the Eugene area said Biden does in fact have the legal authority to require all employers with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing if they don't get the shot. This mandate would also require all federal workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly. Read more
Well if two Eugene attorneys say so, that changes everything. There are some really prominent attorneys from all over the country that would disagree. However the seat belt argument is my favorite. Somehow, me wearing a seat belt makes someone else safe.
8 likes 2 replies
yeah eugene is just full of worthy respectable people. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 biggest shithole on the west coast
4 likes 1 reply
With kids returning to school, preparation for COVID testing ramps up
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The University of Oregon is preparing for an influx of COVID tests as students prepare to return to school, both young and old. "Once this is really moving, we'll begin seeing high volumes of samples coming in next week. We'll have couriers that drop off. We'll have employees here to check in the samples," Brian Fox, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Monitoring Assessment Program at the University of Oregon. Read more
Family Fishing Adventure on the Southern Oregon Coast
Here's a little vlog of our family fishing excursion down to Gold Beach, Oregon. We hauled in a number of salmon while boating the mouth of the Rogue River, so if you enjoy fishing videos, here you go! (If you don't, not to worry, we'll be back to the usual softroadingthewest content next week!) Read more