Eugene, OR

Your Eugene lifestyle news

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 6 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Eugene area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Oregon / ktvz.com

Six Oregonians, Freedom Foundation sue Gov. Brown in federal court over ‘vindictive’ vaccine mandate

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Six Oregonians, represented by the Freedom Foundation, have sued Gov. Brown and the Oregon Health Authority in federal court over the governor’s recent mandate for several groups of workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face possible dismissal. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court... Read more

Comments
avatar

Wonder how many people sued George Washington for his vaccine mandate for smallpox? U think a 254 year old precedent that has been repeated in every state in the union many times over leaves very little room for any lawsuit to succeed. But hey, it's a paycheck for their lawyers if the court doesn't sanction them for presenting an obviously frivolous lawsuit.

9 likes 6 dislikes 20 replies

avatar

I certainly hope that the six people and Freedom Foundation, have great success against the Communist underling Brown.

10 likes 1 reply

Eugene / kezi.com

Local attorneys weigh in on President Biden's vaccine mandates

EUGENE, Ore. -- There's been some controversy since President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates that could affect over 100 million Americans. Attorneys in the Eugene area said Biden does in fact have the legal authority to require all employers with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing if they don't get the shot. This mandate would also require all federal workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly. Read more

Comments
avatar

Well if two Eugene attorneys say so, that changes everything. There are some really prominent attorneys from all over the country that would disagree. However the seat belt argument is my favorite. Somehow, me wearing a seat belt makes someone else safe.

8 likes 2 replies

avatar

yeah eugene is just full of worthy respectable people. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 biggest shithole on the west coast

4 likes 1 reply

Eugene / nbc16.com

With kids returning to school, preparation for COVID testing ramps up

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The University of Oregon is preparing for an influx of COVID tests as students prepare to return to school, both young and old. "Once this is really moving, we'll begin seeing high volumes of samples coming in next week. We'll have couriers that drop off. We'll have employees here to check in the samples," Brian Fox, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Monitoring Assessment Program at the University of Oregon. Read more

Oregon / youtube.com

Family Fishing Adventure on the Southern Oregon Coast

Here's a little vlog of our family fishing excursion down to Gold Beach, Oregon. We hauled in a number of salmon while boating the mouth of the Rogue River, so if you enjoy fishing videos, here you go! (If you don't, not to worry, we'll be back to the usual softroadingthewest content next week!) Read more

Eugene, OR
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
