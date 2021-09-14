Your Belle Glade lifestyle news

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Biden administration opens investigation into Florida's school masking policies The U.S. Education Department last month launched similar investigations into five other states.

COVID charts: Hospitalizations in Florida drop 23%, at lowest level since late July The number of people hospitalized and newly infected with COVID-19 in Florida continued to drop on Thursday, according to federal agencies. Another 12,288 new cases were reported statewide, pushing the seven-day average to the lowest level since the week ending July 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FLORIDA: COVID Corpses Continue, Another 234 Die Thursday In Hospitals BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New COVID-19 hospitalizations continue a downward trend, but the daily death count continues to be alarming in Florida. The Untied States Department of Health and Human Services reports that 234 people died in a Florida hospital or medical facility

