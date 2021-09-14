Your Belle Glade lifestyle news
Biden administration opens investigation into Florida’s school masking policies
The U.S. Education Department last month launched similar investigations into five other states. Read more
Kids that won’t wear masks should stay home! They aren’t risking anyone’s life but their own when they’re home! Going to school without a mask, risks EVERYONES life! This is a PUBLIC HEALTH issue and we have a responsibility to keep Americans safe, they have NO right to sicken and kill others! This is mental illness folks, they’ve lost almost all cognitive abilities!
Joe should be focus on getting all the illegal immigrants vaccinated.He is trying to distract Americans from his disaster surrender to the taliban.
COVID charts: Hospitalizations in Florida drop 23%, at lowest level since late July
The number of people hospitalized and newly infected with COVID-19 in Florida continued to drop on Thursday, according to federal agencies. Another 12,288 new cases were reported statewide, pushing the seven-day average to the lowest level since the week ending July 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more
thank you God. and everyone that has worked together and done the right thing
How about a true percentage of vaccinated people that have been hospitalized so people can make decision for themselves.
FLORIDA: COVID Corpses Continue, Another 234 Die Thursday In Hospitals
BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New COVID-19 hospitalizations continue a downward trend, but the daily death count continues to be alarming in Florida. The Untied States Department of Health and Human Services reports that 234 people died in a Florida hospital or medical facility […] The article FLORIDA: COVID Corpses Continue, Another 234 Die Thursday In Hospitals appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com. Read more
this is not fake news in those beds is somebodys family member that they love and care about . God Bless all
thank you death Santis....your base is dying " to own the libs" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 brilliant move from a vaccinated Governor.
COVID FLORIDA: Very Deadly Week Continues
Palm Beach County Hospitals Again Overflowing With Patients. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue a downward spiral, the daily death count continues with frightening predictability. The United States Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday morning that 236 people […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Very Deadly Week Continues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com. Read more
According to Ron Desantis we r over the peak of the virus but that's not what the numbers say.So u might ask yourself why he doesn't want the numbers to show.why is because no one will spend money on resorts and restaurants which is what keeps Florida afloat which would b great if people didn't die but death rate is up and people should b worried
okay and the news every morning says hospitalized number is down yeah cuz there dieing and they brag about it on wink news that they are doing good wow just amazing isn't it
