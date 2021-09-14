The lineup: Sports news in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sikeston area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sikeston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/11/21 First responders from Sikeston and around the region held a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001. These first responder agencies include Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, Cape County Private Ambulance District and more. New Stars and Stripes Museum. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Drag strip in Scott County available for new owner This story has been edited to correct the length of the drag strip at Jeffers Motorsports Park. "I feel the need, the need for speed!" — Peter "Maverick" Mitchel, as played by Tom Cruise in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" If you, too, feel the "need for speed," you might... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Sikeston soccer finishes second in Pirate Shoot-Out HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Sikeston Bulldogs soccer team had scrapped their way to the championship match of the Hannibal Pirates Soccer Shoot-Out by winning two overtime thrillers which saw the team play almost 200 minutes of soccer before the whistle would begin for the 80 minute championship final. The tired... Read more

TRENDING NOW