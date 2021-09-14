CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

The lineup: Sports news in Sikeston

Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 6 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sikeston area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sikeston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sikeston / kfvs12.com

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/11/21

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/11/21

First responders from Sikeston and around the region held a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001. These first responder agencies include Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, Cape County Private Ambulance District and more. New Stars and Stripes Museum. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Scott County / semissourian.com

Drag strip in Scott County available for new owner

Drag strip in Scott County available for new owner

This story has been edited to correct the length of the drag strip at Jeffers Motorsports Park. "I feel the need, the need for speed!" — Peter "Maverick" Mitchel, as played by Tom Cruise in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" If you, too, feel the "need for speed," you might... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sikeston / semoball.com

Sikeston soccer finishes second in Pirate Shoot-Out

Sikeston soccer finishes second in Pirate Shoot-Out

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Sikeston Bulldogs soccer team had scrapped their way to the championship match of the Hannibal Pirates Soccer Shoot-Out by winning two overtime thrillers which saw the team play almost 200 minutes of soccer before the whistle would begin for the 80 minute championship final. The tired... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sikeston / kfvs12.com

Heartland Football Friday 9/17

Heartland Football Friday 9/17

(KFVS) - Here’s a look at Heartland Football Friday games for September 17. You can check the scores on Friday night here. Cape Central at Jackson (Game of the Night) If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below! Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Sporting News#Mo Rrb Game
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
220
Followers
431
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy