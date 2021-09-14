CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Top Alexandria sports news

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Alexandria sports. For more stories from the Alexandria area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Prior Lake / voiceofalexandria.com

Redbirds split a pair in Prior Lake, play last home games Sunday

Redbirds split a pair in Prior Lake, play last home games Sunday

(Prior Lake, MN) The Alex Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team traveled to play a doubleheader in Prior Lake on Saturday, September 11th in a beautiful sunny 80 degree day. In the first game Alexandria started with 2 runs in the first but Prior Lake came back and scored 4 off starter Greg Serum in the bottom of the first. Prior Lake continued to build on the lead and won 7 to 2. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alexandria / echopress.com

Osakis goes 2-1 at Alexandria Quad

Osakis goes 2-1 at Alexandria Quad

The Osakis tennis team got in three more matches on Saturday in an Alexandria quad where the Silverstreaks (9-3) went 2-1. Osakis beat Detroit Lakes 6-1 and Alexandria 7-0 around a 4-3 loss to Crookston. The Silverstreaks almost got that win too, but Crookston's Hayden Winjum and Emma Gunderson won a tight three-set battle at first doubles against Kennedy and Ellie George in a 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8 final. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alexandria / voiceofalexandria.com

Redbirds grab two more wins at home

Redbirds grab two more wins at home

(Alexandria, MN) Sunday, September 12 Redbird notes and highlights: The Alexandria Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team had their last home games for the season at Knute Nelson Field hosting the White Bear Lake Bears. In game 1 Rob Nigg gave up one White Bear run in the first inning. But Alex came back with 3 of their own. After three innings Alex eventually built up the score to 10 to 1. Finally in the bottom of the fifth inning Bob Brittin came up to bat with the bases loaded and nobody out. Bob hit a fielders choice grounder to the right side that brought Jon Brundell home from third base for the game ending 10 run rule. Jon Brundell slid in for the game-deciding run. For the game Alex pounded out 12 hits. Rob Nigg picked up his first Alex Redbirds win as he allowed only one run. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alexandria / echopress.com

Depth shines as Alexandria moves to 5-0 with win over Sartell

Depth shines as Alexandria moves to 5-0 with win over Sartell

The Alexandria girls soccer team allowed the first goal it has given up all season, but that was an afterthought after another win on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 by beating Sartell-St. Stephen, now a Class AAA program, in a 4-1 game. The Sabres (1-3-1) scored off a corner kick in the first half to tie the game at 1-1 after Alexandria scored four minutes in to take the early advantage. Kylee James sent a ball over the Sartell defense, and Elle Heydt was there to knock in a shot from 6 yards out. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Alexandria, MN
Sports
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Alexandria, MN
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
100
Followers
455
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy