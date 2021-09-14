Top Alexandria sports news

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Redbirds split a pair in Prior Lake, play last home games Sunday (Prior Lake, MN) The Alex Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team traveled to play a doubleheader in Prior Lake on Saturday, September 11th in a beautiful sunny 80 degree day. In the first game Alexandria started with 2 runs in the first but Prior Lake came back and scored 4 off starter Greg Serum in the bottom of the first. Prior Lake continued to build on the lead and won 7 to 2. Read more

Osakis goes 2-1 at Alexandria Quad The Osakis tennis team got in three more matches on Saturday in an Alexandria quad where the Silverstreaks (9-3) went 2-1. Osakis beat Detroit Lakes 6-1 and Alexandria 7-0 around a 4-3 loss to Crookston. The Silverstreaks almost got that win too, but Crookston's Hayden Winjum and Emma Gunderson won a tight three-set battle at first doubles against Kennedy and Ellie George in a 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8 final. Read more

Redbirds grab two more wins at home (Alexandria, MN) Sunday, September 12 Redbird notes and highlights: The Alexandria Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team had their last home games for the season at Knute Nelson Field hosting the White Bear Lake Bears. In game 1 Rob Nigg gave up one White Bear run in the first inning. But Alex came back with 3 of their own. After three innings Alex eventually built up the score to 10 to 1. Finally in the bottom of the fifth inning Bob Brittin came up to bat with the bases loaded and nobody out. Bob hit a fielders choice grounder to the right side that brought Jon Brundell home from third base for the game ending 10 run rule. Jon Brundell slid in for the game-deciding run. For the game Alex pounded out 12 hits. Rob Nigg picked up his first Alex Redbirds win as he allowed only one run. Read more

