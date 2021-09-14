CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

Trending lifestyle headlines in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 6 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Brownsville / krgv.com

Cannery Public Market being renovated to serve as a food bank for Brownsville

Cannery Public Market being renovated to serve as a food bank for Brownsville

What is currently an empty warehouse in Brownsville will soon be renovated to serve as the host for the Brownsville Farmers Market as well as a food bank. The Cannery Public Market will soon offer a service that many from Brownsville typically have to travel for. At the moment, the... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Laguna Vista / portisabelsouthpadre.com

Vigil held for LVPD officer fighting COVID-19

Vigil held for LVPD officer fighting COVID-19

The Laguna Madre community gathered at Roloff Park, in Laguna Vista this past weekend to spiritually support a local police officer fighting COVID-19. Organized by Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 Norman Esquivel and Brownsville Police Department officer Eric Castillo, a candlelight vigil was held for friends and family of Officer Noah LeBlanc, who is currently in the hospital. Several local police departments attended the vigil, from Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel and South Padre Island. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Brownsville / utrgvrider.com

Good Neighbors aid community through COVID-19

Good Neighbors aid community through COVID-19

Interns from UTRGV School of Social Work continue fieldwork amid pandemic. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, interns from the UTRGV School of Social Work are completing their fieldwork in-person at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville. “We were really trying to keep our... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Brownsville / valleycentral.com

Brownsville restaurant temporarily closes doors after crash, two arrested

Brownsville restaurant temporarily closes doors after crash, two arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville restaurant has closed its doors until further notice after a car crashed into their building and injured one woman. At 7:58 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Toddle Inn Restaurant, located in Brownsville. During the crash, one woman was injured. Police say she was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Brownsville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
267
Followers
464
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy