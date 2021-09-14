Trending local sports in Troy

(TROY, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Troy area.

Troy vs. Liberty: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time The Liberty Flames are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 14-7, they have looked like the better squad out there today, but there’s still one more quarter to play. They have been led by QB Malik Willis, who so far has passed for two TDs and 122 yards on 15 attempts in addition to picking up 87 yards on the ground. Read more

Troy falls to Liberty 21-13 TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Liberty Flames at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday. Taylor Powell and the Trojans offense were held to 232 total yards. The Trojans were the first on the board. With under 10 minutes left in the opening quarter, running back B.J. Smith makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown. Read more

Willis accounts for 3 TDs, leads Liberty over Troy 21-13 TROY, Ala. (AP) — Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Liberty to a 21-13 victory over Troy on Saturday night. Willis was 13-of-18 passing for 154 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 20 carries. He threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to Demario Douglas in the first quarter, and then floated a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Jerome Jackso n in the second. Willis sprinted to the right end zone pylon for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 90-yard drive with 12:22 remaining. Read more

