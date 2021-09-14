CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Sonora

Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 6 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sonora area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Tuolumne County / rosevilletoday.com

6 Reasons to Visit Tuolumne County This Fall

6 Reasons to Visit Tuolumne County This Fall

Yosemite explorations, authentic Gold Rush Country discoveries and High Sierra adventures in one place. SONORA, California, – Outdoor fun continues into the fall season in Northern California’s Tuolumne County. Located just 2.5 hours from the San Francisco Bay Area, the destination is home to High Sierra adventures filled with fall foliage, immersive Gold Rush Country history lessons, and a chance for visitors to enjoy Yosemite National Park without the crowds. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sonora / uniondemocrat.com

Sonora mayor causes a stink over COVID-19 comments

Sonora mayor causes a stink over COVID-19 comments

A comment from Sonora Mayor Matt Hawkins at a city council meeting on Tuesday about the COVID-19 virus being spread via flatulence has spawned a public response ranging from mockery to disgust. "There's a bunch of ways that the virus can spread," Hawkins said, just before a vote to approve... Read more

Comments
avatar

Listen people the Virus is here too stay.. distance,wash hands,mask whatever you think is best..and go on with your life..if you live in fear and stress yourself out over this.. what kind of life do we have..

1 like

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tuolumne County / uniondemocrat.com

Monday COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths in Mother Lode, 125 cases over the weekend

Monday COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths in Mother Lode, 125 cases over the weekend

There were three more COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Mother Lode from Saturday through Monday, two in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were also 125 new cases recorded, 72 in Tuolumne County and 53 in Calaveras. The two deceased individuals in Tuolumne County were identified as a man... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Calaveras County / mymotherlode.com

Adventist Health Opening Angels Camp Specialty Care

Adventist Health Opening Angels Camp Specialty Care

Angels Camp, CA — A new health clinic is opening today in Calaveras County that will offer orthopedic and joint care, advanced spine care, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. Adventist Health Sonora’s Angels Camp Specialty Care clinic is located at 23 N. Main Street, Suite 201, at the intersection of... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Sonora, CA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
95
Followers
431
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy