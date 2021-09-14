Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sonora area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

6 Reasons to Visit Tuolumne County This Fall Yosemite explorations, authentic Gold Rush Country discoveries and High Sierra adventures in one place. SONORA, California, – Outdoor fun continues into the fall season in Northern California’s Tuolumne County. Located just 2.5 hours from the San Francisco Bay Area, the destination is home to High Sierra adventures filled with fall foliage, immersive Gold Rush Country history lessons, and a chance for visitors to enjoy Yosemite National Park without the crowds. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Sonora mayor causes a stink over COVID-19 comments A comment from Sonora Mayor Matt Hawkins at a city council meeting on Tuesday about the COVID-19 virus being spread via flatulence has spawned a public response ranging from mockery to disgust. "There's a bunch of ways that the virus can spread," Hawkins said, just before a vote to approve... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Monday COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths in Mother Lode, 125 cases over the weekend There were three more COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Mother Lode from Saturday through Monday, two in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were also 125 new cases recorded, 72 in Tuolumne County and 53 in Calaveras. The two deceased individuals in Tuolumne County were identified as a man... Read more

LOCAL PICK