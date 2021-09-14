Trending sports headlines in Erie

(ERIE, PA) Erie sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Football Falls to West Chester ERIE, Pa. -- The Mercyhurst football team built an early lead, but West Chester scored 28 straight second quarter points and earn a 56-10 victory Saturday afternoon at Saxon Stadium. The Laker defense set up the first score of the game. On a third and five for the Golden Rams,... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Narrow win over Augustana highlights Saturday action for Men's Water Polo ERIE, Pa. -- The Washington & Jefferson College men's water polo team split a pair of matches Saturday on day one of the Penn State Behrend Invitational at Junker Center Pool in Erie. W&J opened the day with a 17-7 loss to Austin College before battling to earn a narrow 15-14 victory over Augustana College. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Volleyball: Titans Finish Behrend Invitational on High Note ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team capped off the final day of the Penn State-Behrend Invitational by splitting their matches on Saturday. Titan senior Becky Adelman (Randolph, OH / Waterloo) was named on the All-Tournament Team. Westminster (7-2) lost its first match against Baldwin Wallace (7-3) that went down... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE