CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Trending sports headlines in Erie

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 6 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Erie sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Erie / hurstathletics.com

Football Falls to West Chester

Football Falls to West Chester

ERIE, Pa. -- The Mercyhurst football team built an early lead, but West Chester scored 28 straight second quarter points and earn a 56-10 victory Saturday afternoon at Saxon Stadium. The Laker defense set up the first score of the game. On a third and five for the Golden Rams,... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Erie / gopresidents.com

Narrow win over Augustana highlights Saturday action for Men's Water Polo

Narrow win over Augustana highlights Saturday action for Men's Water Polo

ERIE, Pa. -- The Washington & Jefferson College men's water polo team split a pair of matches Saturday on day one of the Penn State Behrend Invitational at Junker Center Pool in Erie. W&J opened the day with a 17-7 loss to Austin College before battling to earn a narrow 15-14 victory over Augustana College. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Erie / wcn247.com

Volleyball: Titans Finish Behrend Invitational on High Note

Volleyball: Titans Finish Behrend Invitational on High Note

ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team capped off the final day of the Penn State-Behrend Invitational by splitting their matches on Saturday. Titan senior Becky Adelman (Randolph, OH / Waterloo) was named on the All-Tournament Team. Westminster (7-2) lost its first match against Baldwin Wallace (7-3) that went down... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ohio / goerie.com

Ohio resident Benka wins Erie Marathon; Mercer's Taylor paces women

Ohio resident Benka wins Erie Marathon; Mercer's Taylor paces women

Aaron Benka and Angela Taylor were the overall and women’s winners, respectively, of the Erie Marathon at Presque Isle on Sunday. Benka, 24, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, finished the 26.2 mile course in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 14 seconds. Benka beat out second-place finisher Winter Parts, 23, of State College... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
347
Followers
482
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy