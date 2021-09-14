Trending sports headlines in Erie
Football Falls to West Chester
ERIE, Pa. -- The Mercyhurst football team built an early lead, but West Chester scored 28 straight second quarter points and earn a 56-10 victory Saturday afternoon at Saxon Stadium. The Laker defense set up the first score of the game. On a third and five for the Golden Rams,... Read more
Narrow win over Augustana highlights Saturday action for Men's Water Polo
ERIE, Pa. -- The Washington & Jefferson College men's water polo team split a pair of matches Saturday on day one of the Penn State Behrend Invitational at Junker Center Pool in Erie. W&J opened the day with a 17-7 loss to Austin College before battling to earn a narrow 15-14 victory over Augustana College. Read more
Volleyball: Titans Finish Behrend Invitational on High Note
ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team capped off the final day of the Penn State-Behrend Invitational by splitting their matches on Saturday. Titan senior Becky Adelman (Randolph, OH / Waterloo) was named on the All-Tournament Team. Westminster (7-2) lost its first match against Baldwin Wallace (7-3) that went down... Read more
Ohio resident Benka wins Erie Marathon; Mercer's Taylor paces women
Aaron Benka and Angela Taylor were the overall and women’s winners, respectively, of the Erie Marathon at Presque Isle on Sunday. Benka, 24, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, finished the 26.2 mile course in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 14 seconds. Benka beat out second-place finisher Winter Parts, 23, of State College... Read more
