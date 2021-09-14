CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Trending sports headlines in Keene

Keene Times
Keene Times
 6 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Keene-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Keene sports. For more stories from the Keene area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Keene / bentleyfalcons.com

Berg Impresses in Collegiate Debut

Berg Impresses in Collegiate Debut

KEENE, N.H. – Playing his first round as a collegian, Bentley University freshman Bennett Berg (Portland, Maine/Portland HS) shot an even-par 72 Sunday afternoon during day one of the Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational at the Keene Country Club. Berg, who had three birdies, was one-under during the front nine and... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Langdon / sentinelsource.com

With strong showing at nationals, Fall Mountain JROTC looks to build on success

With strong showing at nationals, Fall Mountain JROTC looks to build on success

LANGDON — A small group of Fall Mountain Regional High School JROTC students started last school year as one of about 1,700 teams competing in the national program’s leadership bowl. By the end of the year, they had advanced through two rounds of the quiz-bowl-style contest that tests students on... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Area Sports Roundup, Sept. 9

Area Sports Roundup, Sept. 9

CONCORD — Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier scored a 27 to finish in the top individual spot in Thursday’s golf outing at Beaver Meadow GC in Concord. Cameron Fry was second for the Wildcats with 11 points and Jon Grenier scored six points. Conant also competed, led by Marcus Somero who... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Keene / bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Finishes 3rd in Season-Opening Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational

Bentley Finishes 3rd in Season-Opening Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational

KEENE, N.H. – After beginning the day in a tie for sixth, the Bentley University golf team turned in a second-round 291 and finished third among 14 teams in the season-opening Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational, which concluded Monday at the Keene Country Club. Bentley, with a team score of 591,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Sports
Keene, NH
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
81
Followers
502
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy