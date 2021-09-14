CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Top Abingdon sports news

Abingdon News Alert
 6 days ago

Abingdon / wcyb.com

Third annual 4KN Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament sees record number of teams

A record number of teams, 86 to be exact, were at Glenrochie Country Club this weekend honoring the legacy of a former Abingdon High student athlete. The 4KN Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament honors Kirk Nairn, who tragically died in a car crash two years ago. The tournament, now in it's... Read more

Gate City / wjhl.com

Abingdon vs. Gate City football game canceled due to COVID-19

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Friday night’s gridiron matchup between the Abingdon Falcons and the Gate City Blue Devils has been canceled. According to Gate City High School Athletic Director Brent Roberts, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 at Gate City. No details on a possible makeup game have... Read more

Abingdon / timesnews.net

Devils look for first win of season against Abingdon

District play starts this week for a portion of Southwest Virginia football squads, but some still are playing non-district contests. One of the highlighted matchups is in the Mountain 7 where Abingdon (1-1) travels to Legion Field to battle Gate City (0-2). Both teams are coming off close losses last week to New River Valley opponents. Read more

Abingdon / heraldcourier.com

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Thomas Francisco still hitting the books and baseballs

Thomas Francisco’s first season as a minor league baseball player in the St. Louis Cardinals organization has been a hit and the former Abingdon High School and East Carolina University slugger spends his off days and free time hitting the books. Francisco is currently enrolled in 17 hours of classes... Read more

Abingdon News Alert

