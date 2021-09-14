Top Abingdon sports news

(ABINGDON, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Abingdon area.

Third annual 4KN Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament sees record number of teams A record number of teams, 86 to be exact, were at Glenrochie Country Club this weekend honoring the legacy of a former Abingdon High student athlete. The 4KN Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament honors Kirk Nairn, who tragically died in a car crash two years ago. The tournament, now in it's... Read more

Abingdon vs. Gate City football game canceled due to COVID-19 GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Friday night’s gridiron matchup between the Abingdon Falcons and the Gate City Blue Devils has been canceled. According to Gate City High School Athletic Director Brent Roberts, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 at Gate City. No details on a possible makeup game have... Read more

Devils look for first win of season against Abingdon District play starts this week for a portion of Southwest Virginia football squads, but some still are playing non-district contests. One of the highlighted matchups is in the Mountain 7 where Abingdon (1-1) travels to Legion Field to battle Gate City (0-2). Both teams are coming off close losses last week to New River Valley opponents. Read more

