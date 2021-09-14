Trending local sports in Batesville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

 6 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Batesville / wbuathletics.com

Pioneer football team rolls in SAC opener

Pioneer football team rolls in SAC opener

BATESVILLE, Ark. – Four different players scored touchdowns – three in the first quarter – as Wayland Baptist opened Sooner Athletic Conference play with a convincing 31-7 victory over Lyon College (Ark.) here Saturday afternoon. "The guys came in with a vision that they were going to make things happen... Read more

Batesville / guardonline.com

Men’s and Women’s Golf Open Season at WBU Fall Opener

Men’s and Women’s Golf Open Season at WBU Fall Opener

The Lyon College men’s and women’s golf teams will open up the fall portion of their 2021-22 schedules this Monday and Tuesday at the Williams Baptist University Fall Opener. The WBU Fall Opener will take place in Kennett, Mo., at the Kennett County Golf Club. Sydney Czanstkowski is the top... Read more

Batesville / guardonline.com

Scots soccer fall to MCU

Scots soccer fall to MCU

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The 22nd-ranked Lyon College men’s soccer team traveled to No. 7 Mid-America Christian University on Saturday night and fell in a top-25 matchup by a score of 5-1. A slow first half start from the Scots saw them go into the halftime break down 1-0 without managing to get a single shot off. A hard time stringing passes together resulted in Mid-America dictating much of the play early on. The Scots left side hand seemed to be a big cause for concern in the first half as the Evangels capitalized, cutting the ball back from the wing and putting it on a plate for Rodrigo Albuquerque to slot into the bottom right of the goal in the 38th minute of the game. Read more

Batesville / guardonline.com

Lyon College loses home opener, 31-7, against Wayland Baptist

Lyon College loses home opener, 31-7, against Wayland Baptist

The Lyon College played in front of its home crowd for the first time this season on Saturday as the Scots hosted Wayland Baptist in a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup. A 17-0 advantage after the first quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Scots fell, 31-7. Read more

