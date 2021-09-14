Trending local sports in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pioneer football team rolls in SAC opener BATESVILLE, Ark. – Four different players scored touchdowns – three in the first quarter – as Wayland Baptist opened Sooner Athletic Conference play with a convincing 31-7 victory over Lyon College (Ark.) here Saturday afternoon. "The guys came in with a vision that they were going to make things happen... Read more

Men’s and Women’s Golf Open Season at WBU Fall Opener The Lyon College men’s and women’s golf teams will open up the fall portion of their 2021-22 schedules this Monday and Tuesday at the Williams Baptist University Fall Opener. The WBU Fall Opener will take place in Kennett, Mo., at the Kennett County Golf Club. Sydney Czanstkowski is the top... Read more

Scots soccer fall to MCU OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The 22nd-ranked Lyon College men’s soccer team traveled to No. 7 Mid-America Christian University on Saturday night and fell in a top-25 matchup by a score of 5-1. A slow first half start from the Scots saw them go into the halftime break down 1-0 without managing to get a single shot off. A hard time stringing passes together resulted in Mid-America dictating much of the play early on. The Scots left side hand seemed to be a big cause for concern in the first half as the Evangels capitalized, cutting the ball back from the wing and putting it on a plate for Rodrigo Albuquerque to slot into the bottom right of the goal in the 38th minute of the game. Read more

