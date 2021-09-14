Gainesville sports digest: Top stories today

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Florida Cornerback Jaydon Hill Entangled In Felony Theft Case GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A cornerback for the No. 13 University of Florida must perform 50 hours of community service, reimburse $1,753 in stolen money to a credit union and commit no further crimes over the next year under an agreement with prosecutors in a felony theft case, according to court records. Read more

Florida Gators to Wear Patriotic Uniforms vs. USF Today to Honor 9/11 Victims GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA (Florida Gators) – The Gators travel to Tampa, Fla., this week to face USF in their first road game of the season, and although it will be another college football Saturday, the occasion also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Florida football team unveiled... Read more

