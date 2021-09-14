CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville sports digest: Top stories today

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 6 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Gainesville sports. For more stories from the Gainesville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florida / wuft.org

Florida Cornerback Jaydon Hill Entangled In Felony Theft Case

Florida Cornerback Jaydon Hill Entangled In Felony Theft Case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A cornerback for the No. 13 University of Florida must perform 50 hours of community service, reimburse $1,753 in stolen money to a credit union and commit no further crimes over the next year under an agreement with prosecutors in a felony theft case, according to court records. Read more

Comments
avatar

He should immediately be kicked off the team. If he isn’t. Well I guess that’s black privilege at it’s finest.

4 likes 1 dislike

avatar

The blatant double standard of law versus college athletes. Why not write “unless you are a college athlete” into all of our laws and save the cost of ‘emergency actions’ of College Coaches, Law Enforcement Officers, high payed Attorneys, and Judges?

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florida / apnews.com

Florida CB Jaydon Hill avoids prosecution on theft charges

Florida CB Jaydon Hill avoids prosecution on theft charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill, sidelined this season because of a torn knee ligament, was charged with breaking into a car, stealing a debit card and making $1,700 in unauthorized purchases. According to Alachua County court records, Hill agreed last month to deferred prosecution on third-degree felony... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm gaining 80 US dollars per-hour to do job working off of a home computer. I never believed that it's achievable but one of my bosom buddy made $25k within six weeks simply working this simple job & she has satisfied me to try...Get further details reaching following website >>> mene.me/career70

1 like

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Gainesville / spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Gators to Wear Patriotic Uniforms vs. USF Today to Honor 9/11 Victims

Florida Gators to Wear Patriotic Uniforms vs. USF Today to Honor 9/11 Victims

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA (Florida Gators) – The Gators travel to Tampa, Fla., this week to face USF in their first road game of the season, and although it will be another college football Saturday, the occasion also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Florida football team unveiled... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Gainesville / youtube.com

6U Red Devils coming in to play Gainesville

6U Red Devils coming in to play Gainesville

6U Red Devils coming in to play Gainesville Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
302
Followers
509
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy