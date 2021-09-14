Gainesville sports digest: Top stories today
Florida Cornerback Jaydon Hill Entangled In Felony Theft Case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A cornerback for the No. 13 University of Florida must perform 50 hours of community service, reimburse $1,753 in stolen money to a credit union and commit no further crimes over the next year under an agreement with prosecutors in a felony theft case, according to court records. Read more
The blatant double standard of law versus college athletes. Why not write “unless you are a college athlete” into all of our laws and save the cost of ‘emergency actions’ of College Coaches, Law Enforcement Officers, high payed Attorneys, and Judges?
Florida CB Jaydon Hill avoids prosecution on theft charges
Florida Gators to Wear Patriotic Uniforms vs. USF Today to Honor 9/11 Victims
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA (Florida Gators) – The Gators travel to Tampa, Fla., this week to face USF in their first road game of the season, and although it will be another college football Saturday, the occasion also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Florida football team unveiled... Read more
6U Red Devils coming in to play Gainesville
6U Red Devils coming in to play Gainesville Read more