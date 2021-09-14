Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Brenham area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Blinn College football vs. No. 5 Kilgore College - Sept. 11, 2021 Blinn football hosts Kilgore in its season opener at Cub Stadium. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

#3-BUC VOLLEYBALL DOWNS CEDAR VALLEY, SATURDAY Another match, another 3-0 win for the Blinn College women’s volleyball team. Blinn on Saturday swept past Dallas College-Cedar Valley 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 in the CenTex Invitational tournament in Temple, running its win streak to 14 matches. The Bucs have won their last nine matches by 3-0 scores. Blinn (15-1),... Read more

TRENDING NOW

BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL TO HOST ‘DIG PINK’ FUNDRAISER, OCTOBER 12 The Brenham Cubette volleyball team has announced that Tuesday, October 12th, the team will celebrate its annual Dig Pink Night. Each year, the Cubettes host a fund-raiser for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit and research organization, committed to providing life-extending solutions for victims of metastatic breast cancer. A major part... Read more

TOP VIEWED