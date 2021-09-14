Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Brenham
(BRENHAM, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Brenham area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Blinn College football vs. No. 5 Kilgore College - Sept. 11, 2021
Blinn football hosts Kilgore in its season opener at Cub Stadium. Read more
#3-BUC VOLLEYBALL DOWNS CEDAR VALLEY, SATURDAY
Another match, another 3-0 win for the Blinn College women’s volleyball team. Blinn on Saturday swept past Dallas College-Cedar Valley 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 in the CenTex Invitational tournament in Temple, running its win streak to 14 matches. The Bucs have won their last nine matches by 3-0 scores. Blinn (15-1),... Read more
BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL TO HOST ‘DIG PINK’ FUNDRAISER, OCTOBER 12
The Brenham Cubette volleyball team has announced that Tuesday, October 12th, the team will celebrate its annual Dig Pink Night. Each year, the Cubettes host a fund-raiser for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit and research organization, committed to providing life-extending solutions for victims of metastatic breast cancer. A major part... Read more
Anglers seek new members as season nears
The Brenham High School Anglers are looking to add a couple more members to cast their reels into the lake to compete in multiple bass fishing tournaments this season. The team is hoping to grow from experiences last year for a successful season. While some of those experiences are fishing related, others came from hardship. Read more
Comments / 0