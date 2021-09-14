CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Brenham

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 6 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Brenham area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Brenham / youtube.com

Blinn College football vs. No. 5 Kilgore College - Sept. 11, 2021

Blinn College football vs. No. 5 Kilgore College - Sept. 11, 2021

Blinn football hosts Kilgore in its season opener at Cub Stadium. Read more

Brenham / kwhi.com

#3-BUC VOLLEYBALL DOWNS CEDAR VALLEY, SATURDAY

#3-BUC VOLLEYBALL DOWNS CEDAR VALLEY, SATURDAY

Another match, another 3-0 win for the Blinn College women’s volleyball team. Blinn on Saturday swept past Dallas College-Cedar Valley 25-12, 25-4, 25-12 in the CenTex Invitational tournament in Temple, running its win streak to 14 matches. The Bucs have won their last nine matches by 3-0 scores. Blinn (15-1),... Read more

Brenham / kwhi.com

BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL TO HOST ‘DIG PINK’ FUNDRAISER, OCTOBER 12

BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL TO HOST 'DIG PINK' FUNDRAISER, OCTOBER 12

The Brenham Cubette volleyball team has announced that Tuesday, October 12th, the team will celebrate its annual Dig Pink Night. Each year, the Cubettes host a fund-raiser for the Side-Out Foundation, a non-profit and research organization, committed to providing life-extending solutions for victims of metastatic breast cancer. A major part... Read more

Brenham / brenhambanner.com

Anglers seek new members as season nears

Anglers seek new members as season nears

The Brenham High School Anglers are looking to add a couple more members to cast their reels into the lake to compete in multiple bass fishing tournaments this season. The team is hoping to grow from experiences last year for a successful season. While some of those experiences are fishing related, others came from hardship. Read more

Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

