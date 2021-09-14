Trending lifestyle headlines in Salinas
Salinas to require masks in city facilities starting Monday
SALINAS — Salinas City Manager Steve Carrigan has announced face coverings will be mandatory inside all indoor city facilities for staff and visitors beginning Monday. Face coverings will be required until further notice, according to a release sent out Friday. City officials said the decision was made out of an... Read more
Staffing levels vary, but nursing levels are a concern for local hospitals amid Covid surge.
For Elisa Moylan, chief nursing officer for Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, scheduling nurses is a precarious balancing act. The hospital has always depended on traveling nurses to fill gaps but since Covid-19 struck, traveling nurses are harder to come by. A year ago the agency fee for a traveling nurse was around $85 an hour. Today that fee is over $200 an hour, depending on nursing specialties. For a small, rural hospital that’s not part of a larger health care system that can absorb such costs, that’s a hefty price to pay. Read more
They are being used AGAINST INTENDED USE! Where are the long-term studies of using a product against its intended use for long periods of time? Where's the data?
