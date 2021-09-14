Trending lifestyle headlines in Salinas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

 6 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salinas, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Salinas area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Salinas / mercurynews.com

SALINAS — Salinas City Manager Steve Carrigan has announced face coverings will be mandatory inside all indoor city facilities for staff and visitors beginning Monday. Face coverings will be required until further notice, according to a release sent out Friday. City officials said the decision was made out of an... Read more

King City / montereycountyweekly.com

For Elisa Moylan, chief nursing officer for Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, scheduling nurses is a precarious balancing act. The hospital has always depended on traveling nurses to fill gaps but since Covid-19 struck, traveling nurses are harder to come by. A year ago the agency fee for a traveling nurse was around $85 an hour. Today that fee is over $200 an hour, depending on nursing specialties. For a small, rural hospital that’s not part of a larger health care system that can absorb such costs, that’s a hefty price to pay. Read more

Salinas / montereycountyweekly.com

The city of Salinas will begin a mandatory mask requirement for visitors and staff starting Monday, Sept. 13, in all indoor facilities. According to a press release, the city is taking precautionary measures to protect the community and city staff. City Manager Steve Carrigan tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug.... Read more

They are being used AGAINST INTENDED USE! Where are the long-term studies of using a product against its intended use for long periods of time? Where's the data?

Salinas / californianewstimes.com

Residents of Salinas can expect to wear face masks inside city-owned offices and buildings. Mayor Steve Culligan has announced that all staff and visitors are required to wear face covers while in all offices in Salinas. The mission came into effect on Monday. The mask requirements were created “concerned about... Read more

