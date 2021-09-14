Trending lifestyle headlines in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salinas, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Staffing levels vary, but nursing levels are a concern for local hospitals amid Covid surge. For Elisa Moylan, chief nursing officer for Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, scheduling nurses is a precarious balancing act. The hospital has always depended on traveling nurses to fill gaps but since Covid-19 struck, traveling nurses are harder to come by. A year ago the agency fee for a traveling nurse was around $85 an hour. Today that fee is over $200 an hour, depending on nursing specialties. For a small, rural hospital that's not part of a larger health care system that can absorb such costs, that's a hefty price to pay.

Masks to be mandatory in Salinas city buildings beginning Sept. 13. The city of Salinas will begin a mandatory mask requirement for visitors and staff starting Monday, Sept. 13, in all indoor facilities. According to a press release, the city is taking precautionary measures to protect the community and city staff. City Manager Steve Carrigan tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug.

