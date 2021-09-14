Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Ocala sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ocala sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Winn-Dixie colleagues give Ocala deli worker/Special Olympian a speedy new racing bike Thomas Welsh III will ride a new Trek Emonda performance road race bicycle – supercharged by a lot of goodwill and support – when he represents Florida next summer in the national Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, thanks to his friends and co-workers at Winn-Dixie. Welsh, 26, was given the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

High school football: Ocala Vanguard 13, Dunnellon 6 A much-anticipated matchup between two of Marion County's top football programs ended in a defensive battle on Friday night at Booster Stadium. Before this season, host Vanguard had fallen to Friday's opponent, Dunnellon, three straight times, including twice in 2020. This time around, however, Vanguard would prevail with a 13-6... Read more

LATEST NEWS

[9-11-21] Railfanning In Ocala Fl! Read more

TRENDING NOW