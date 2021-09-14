CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Ocala

 6 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Ocala sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more Ocala sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ocala / ocala.com

Winn-Dixie colleagues give Ocala deli worker/Special Olympian a speedy new racing bike

Thomas Welsh III will ride a new Trek Emonda performance road race bicycle – supercharged by a lot of goodwill and support – when he represents Florida next summer in the national Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, thanks to his friends and co-workers at Winn-Dixie. Welsh, 26, was given the... Read more

Dunnellon / ocala.com

High school football: Ocala Vanguard 13, Dunnellon 6

A much-anticipated matchup between two of Marion County's top football programs ended in a defensive battle on Friday night at Booster Stadium. Before this season, host Vanguard had fallen to Friday's opponent, Dunnellon, three straight times, including twice in 2020. This time around, however, Vanguard would prevail with a 13-6... Read more

Ocala / youtube.com

[9-11-21] Railfanning In Ocala Fl!

Read more

Ocala / dailyfloridapress.com

District Volleyball: Gainesville Forest Summit

OCALA – After winning the first meeting in five sets on August 31, the Forest volleyball team knew that Monday night’s rematch against rivals from District 3-6A, Gainesville would be one. The Wildcats were ready from the start and fought their way to victory over the Hurricanes in a well-played... Read more

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

