Greenville, SC

Trending lifestyle headlines in Greenville

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

South Carolina / wspa.com

SC politicians, employers respond to vaccine mandates announced by President Biden

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A sweeping new vaccine mandate Governor Henry McMaster is calling a nightmare, has Upstate employers and hospitals figuring out what’s next. President Joe Biden announced Thursday evening a list of mandatory rules to get more people vaccinated. Gibson White works in a place where state health... Read more

avatar

BE SMART and ACCEPT this GIFT of VACCINATION !That's exactly what this is. the Vaccine gives us a shot (HA)@having a normal existence. Feel gratitude. There are countless countries who would LOVE to have the chance to get this vaccine.

11 likes 5 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

he doent care how may people from SC get sick or dies as long as he can prove his points to President Biden, but the funny thing is WE ARE PAYING FOR IT NOT HIM.

9 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Greenville / wyff4.com

Greenville Zoo announces the death of one of its spider monkeys

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Zoo on Friday announced the death of one of its animals. Selma, one of the zoo's spider monkeys, died of natural causes at the age of 47, the zoo announced on its Facebook page. Selma was a cancer survivor and one of the oldest known... Read more

Greenville / kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Cuddle, pet, and feed cows at this farm near Greenville, SC

A small farm near Greenville offers the chance to get up close and personal with miniature cows so we sent Kristina and her kids to try it out. Actually, Kristina beat out all our other writers to go to the cow cuddling farm. I saw a study not too long... Read more

Spartanburg / foxcarolina.com

Local hospitals say they will comply with federal vaccine requirement

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Bon Secours St. Francis-Greenville and Prisma Health say they will comply with any federal regulations that require the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers. AnMed Health released this statement on Friday afternoon:. "Last month, AnMed Health initiated a policy requiring all team members... Read more

avatar

WELL LETS HOPE THAT THEY WILL HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE TO WORK THERE .BECAUSE A LOT OF THEM ARE QUITTING.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

I am sure they will comply. they will miss out on all those federal dollars. so how is the Mu variant going? covid will never go away and will mutate the same as the flu. so mask up for years, people.

1 like

Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
284
Followers
484
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

