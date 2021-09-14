Trending local sports in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huntsville area.

Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league to officially kick off Opening Day on Sunday HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league will kick off its inaugural season on Sunday, September 12. Opening day festivities will begin at 12 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Both games, one at 2 p.m. and another 3:15 p.m., will be held on Field #2 of... Read more

UAH Knocks Off Mars Hill 2-1 at Charger Park Saturday HUNTSVILLE | Picking up its first win of the season, The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team used a pair of second half goals to push past visiting Mars Hill by a 2-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH improves to 1-1-1 on the year, while the Lions fall to 1-2-1. Trailing 1-0 after the Lions scored in the 23rd minute, UAH would tie the contest in the 63rd whenCaroline Buchanan tallied off an assist from Carmen Endicott to level the affair at 1-1, and less than five minutes later in the 68th, the hosts would go in front as Buchanan assisted on Brynn Colvin's strike that would prove to be the game-winning tally. Read more

Alabama 48, Mercer 14 Alabama 48, Mercer 14 Read more

