Huntsville, AL

Trending local sports in Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
 6 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huntsville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Huntsville / whnt.com

Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league to officially kick off Opening Day on Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league will kick off its inaugural season on Sunday, September 12. Opening day festivities will begin at 12 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Both games, one at 2 p.m. and another 3:15 p.m., will be held on Field #2 of... Read more

Comments
avatar

is there a straight white female softball league officially. I'm sorry that would be racist wouldn't it.

6 likes 5 replies

Huntsville / uahchargers.com

UAH Knocks Off Mars Hill 2-1 at Charger Park Saturday

HUNTSVILLE | Picking up its first win of the season, The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team used a pair of second half goals to push past visiting Mars Hill by a 2-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH improves to 1-1-1 on the year, while the Lions fall to 1-2-1. Trailing 1-0 after the Lions scored in the 23rd minute, UAH would tie the contest in the 63rd whenCaroline Buchanan tallied off an assist from Carmen Endicott to level the affair at 1-1, and less than five minutes later in the 68th, the hosts would go in front as Buchanan assisted on Brynn Colvin's strike that would prove to be the game-winning tally. Read more

Alabama / youtube.com

Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Alabama 48, Mercer 14 Read more

Huntsville / al.com

Vote for Hollis Wright Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 4

Check out this week’s nominees for the Hollis Wright Huntsville HS football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be... Read more

Comments

 

