Trending local sports in Huntsville

Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league to officially kick off Opening Day on Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league will kick off its inaugural season on Sunday, September 12. Opening day festivities will begin at 12 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Both games, one at 2 p.m. and another 3:15 p.m., will be held on Field #2 of... Read more
UAH Knocks Off Mars Hill 2-1 at Charger Park Saturday
HUNTSVILLE | Picking up its first win of the season, The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team used a pair of second half goals to push past visiting Mars Hill by a 2-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH improves to 1-1-1 on the year, while the Lions fall to 1-2-1. Trailing 1-0 after the Lions scored in the 23rd minute, UAH would tie the contest in the 63rd whenCaroline Buchanan tallied off an assist from Carmen Endicott to level the affair at 1-1, and less than five minutes later in the 68th, the hosts would go in front as Buchanan assisted on Brynn Colvin's strike that would prove to be the game-winning tally. Read more
Alabama 48, Mercer 14
Alabama 48, Mercer 14 Read more
Vote for Hollis Wright Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 4
Check out this week’s nominees for the Hollis Wright Huntsville HS football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be... Read more