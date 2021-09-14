CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Amarillo

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 6 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Amarillo / myhighplains.com

President Biden’s new vaccination plan could impact staff of local hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The announcement of new vaccination mandates from President Joe Biden Thursday (Sept. 9) could impact the staff of local hospitals and their vaccination status. During Thursday’s speech, Biden stated that around 17 million workers at healthcare facilities which receive federal funding for Medicare and/or Medicaid coverage... Read more

Comments
avatar

Hospital receives money from the state v-a the government will have to take the shot GOT YOU. medical staff will do what ever the government says, now been over 🐝.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

That should tell you something when hospital employees tell you to shove that vaccine up your a$$

4 likes 1 dislike

Amarillo / myhighplains.com

Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society asking for public’s help

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are asking the public’s help regarding the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) shelter. The society is a nonprofit animal rescue organization that is housed in the city’s AAMW shelter. This comes after the city’s AAMW released statistics... Read more

Comments
avatar

I truly feel bad about the situation. I have 4 cats and there all rescues. Properly caring for them is very expensive and I rent so I always have to pay expensive pet deposits everywhere I live. Please spay and neuter your pets

2 likes

Amarillo / abc7amarillo.com

COVID-19 Hospitalization Report shows 29 more deaths since Aug. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo's weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report was released Friday with not much difference in the numbers compared to last week, except for the increase in virus-related deaths. According to the Amarillo Public Health Department, there are currently 139 patients hospitalized with virus-related conditions. Of... Read more

Amarillo / newschannel10.com

‘What’s in the cards?’: Amarillo psychics and Tarot card readers see increase in demand during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a world of uncertainty, people are looking for reassurance and for some, that’s the table in the back at Sticks and Strings Bakery. Psychic and Spiritual Life Coach, Tami L. Jones has kept busy during the pandemic. “Things just exploded,” said Jones. In 2019 she... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

