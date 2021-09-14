Sports wrap: Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Providence area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Providence sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Volleyball splits day two in Providence PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Binghamton volleyball team split two matches to cap off the Friar Volleyball Classic Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats were bested by Providence 15-25, 25-22, 8-25, 17-25 before taking down St. Peters 25-19, 25-16, 29-27. "Anna Sprys had an exceptional day with two solid matches at the net, while Stefana Stan was constantly getting the kills we needed from the outside," head coach Glenn Kiriyama said. "We are on the right path and continuing to make progress." Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Volleyball Closes Out 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic Undefeated PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team defeated the Binghamton University Bearcats, 3-1, and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) in straight sets on day two of the 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic. The Friars earned tournament champion and finished 3-0 on the weekend, improving their season record to 10-1. Maryanne Boyle (Blacklick, Ohio) earned MVP of the tournament while senior Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, N.Y.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) earned spots on the All-Tournament Team. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Offense opens up as Jimmies net five in win over Providence BILLINGS, Mont.-- Diego Valle (SR/Yucaipa, Calif.) scored twice to help lead the University of Jamestown men's soccer team to its first win of the season, a 5-0 shutout of University of Providence (Mont.) Jamestown (1-1-1) will face Rocky Mountain (Mont.) College Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Valle's two first-half goals, in... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE