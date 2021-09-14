CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Sports wrap: Providence

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Providence area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Providence sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Providence / bubearcats.com

Volleyball splits day two in Providence

Volleyball splits day two in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Binghamton volleyball team split two matches to cap off the Friar Volleyball Classic Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats were bested by Providence 15-25, 25-22, 8-25, 17-25 before taking down St. Peters 25-19, 25-16, 29-27. "Anna Sprys had an exceptional day with two solid matches at the net, while Stefana Stan was constantly getting the kills we needed from the outside," head coach Glenn Kiriyama said. "We are on the right path and continuing to make progress." Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Providence / friars.com

Volleyball Closes Out 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic Undefeated

Volleyball Closes Out 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic Undefeated

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team defeated the Binghamton University Bearcats, 3-1, and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) in straight sets on day two of the 16th Annual Friar Volleyball Classic. The Friars earned tournament champion and finished 3-0 on the weekend, improving their season record to 10-1. Maryanne Boyle (Blacklick, Ohio) earned MVP of the tournament while senior Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, N.Y.) and Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) earned spots on the All-Tournament Team. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Providence / jimmiepride.com

Offense opens up as Jimmies net five in win over Providence

Offense opens up as Jimmies net five in win over Providence

BILLINGS, Mont.-- Diego Valle (SR/Yucaipa, Calif.) scored twice to help lead the University of Jamestown men's soccer team to its first win of the season, a 5-0 shutout of University of Providence (Mont.) Jamestown (1-1-1) will face Rocky Mountain (Mont.) College Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Valle's two first-half goals, in... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Providence / brownbears.com

Offense explodes as men's soccer tops Niagara

Offense explodes as men's soccer tops Niagara

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Niagara 5-1 Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears turned the pressure on from the opening minutes and didn't let up for the full 90. The five goals were their most in a game since Sept. 27, 2013 in a 5-0 victory over Marist. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
185
Followers
493
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy