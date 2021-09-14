CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Woodward/Costa book details GOP infighting over how to handle Trump after election loss

By Jamie Gangel
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Washington (CNN) — In their new book "Peril," Bob Woodward and Robert Costa document how top Republicans struggled to manage Donald Trump's exit from the White House while also trying to convince him to help the party down the road. Filled with scenes of backbiting, temper tantrums, and expletive-filled phone calls, the book depicts a GOP in chaos, desperately trying to preserve its relationship with Trump.

