Trending lifestyle headlines in Sarasota

Southwest Florida pro-choice group plans to fight proposed Manatee County abortion ban SARASOTA – A local grassroots group announced plans Thursday to launch a campaign of demonstrations and public rallies across the state to ring the alarm on proposed abortion bans under consideration by a handful of local governments, including Manatee County. Women's Voices of Southwest Florida founder Kate Danehy-Samitz said if...

Several Sarasota-Manatee employers: Need more time processing President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine requirements Following President Joe Biden's announcement of new vaccination rules for private sector employees, several large Sarasota-Manatee area companies said they needed more time to process what this means for them. Tervis, the drinkware manufacturer based in North Venice, had no comment. The same was true at Bradenton-based First Watch, which...

Column: DeSantis' COVID-19 response thrills Republicans but isn't broadly popular, polls show Gov. Ron DeSantis' opposition to certain public health measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 has come to define his image and elevate him in the minds of many conservatives, who see him standing up for freedom and individual liberties. That could help DeSantis in a Republican primary if he runs for...

