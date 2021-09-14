Trending lifestyle headlines in Sarasota

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sarasota, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / heraldtribune.com

Southwest Florida pro-choice group plans to fight proposed Manatee County abortion ban

SARASOTA – A local grassroots group announced plans Thursday to launch a campaign of demonstrations and public rallies across the state to ring the alarm on proposed abortion bans under consideration by a handful of local governments, including Manatee County. Women's Voices of Southwest Florida founder Kate Danehy-Samitz said if... Read more

What I would like to know is who is going to take care of all of these children that are going to be born to women who don’t want them. Here in Florida we have thousands of children in foster care and adoption agencies that would love to have a stable family life. Kids in foster care are moved countless times and let’s not even discuss the abuse some of the children suffer. So each and every single person who is against abortion needs to open their homes and adopt these children. Then we can talk about stopping abortion

What I find interesting is all these people that are for abortion have already been born

Sarasota / heraldtribune.com

Several Sarasota-Manatee employers: Need more time processing President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Following President Joe Biden's announcement of new vaccination rules for private sector employees, several large Sarasota-Manatee area companies said they needed more time to process what this means for them. Tervis, the drinkware manufacturer based in North Venice, had no comment. The same was true at Bradenton-based First Watch, which... Read more

IM NOT UNVACCINATED JUST REFUSE THE COVID JAB SO STFU ON CALLING US ANTI OR UN VAXXED ...This covid jab is not a vaccine it a medical device with no efficacy against the new variants at all ...What we need to do is start protecting ourselves from the ones who have taken this covid jab ...I don't even allow the jabbed in my house!

I’m not getting a jab with something that doesn’t work. Let’s take Biden, Harris and his cronies out of office

Sarasota / heraldtribune.com

Column: DeSantis' COVID-19 response thrills Republicans but isn't broadly popular, polls show

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to certain public health measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 has come to define his image and elevate him in the minds of many conservatives, who see him standing up for freedom and individual liberties. That could help DeSantis in a Republican primary if he runs for... Read more

It appears that some people have forgotten that when those individual liberties can kill others, that is a crime. Just wait until someone with COVID-19 intentionally exposes it to someone else.

I just don't understand why politics is used to curb a virus running wild in any state, I would think that if you value your life and your family and friends lives that politics would be the last thing on your mind and plain common sense would kick in, but instead folks are listening to a governor not a doctor for medical advice, really 🤔🤔😬😬 people wake up before it's too late. He's not a doctor, and stop using the excuse the vaccine is a experimental drug, I'm sure you've put worse in your body before, I'm sure some of you drink and smoke and we all know that's not good, but we do it anyway so, just stop and think be reasonable thinking people here.God Bless you all 🙏🙏

Sarasota / heraldtribune.com

Sarasota-Manatee experts say the key to reducing COVID is vaccination

For those who briefly thought the pandemic was over this summer, local medical experts made one thing clear in a panel last week: it is absolutely not. At a Manatee Community Foundation and The Patterson Foundation virtual panel last week, Florida Department of Health in Manatee County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie flashed a map on the screen that showed red dots corresponding to COVID-19 case counts across the globe. Much of the southeastern and northeastern United States were covered in red. That was not a good sign, Bencie said. Read more

So are masks, actually masks work better , not even the vaccine blocks the entry of Delta on any unmasked face . Try going without a mask vaccinated or not, join a crowd and let's see how well you do.

live life, love your family and friends. cause living in fear doesn't help at all 😃.

