Trending local sports in Augusta

Augusta, GA

Augusta News Watch
6 days ago
 6 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

augustachronicle.com

Meet the Augusta area's top performers in cross country, softball and volleyball

Football shines in the fall, but other athletes are starring in their sports throughout their seasons. Here's a look at who stood out last week around the Augusta area:. Carolina Rivers, Richmond Academy -- Carolinas Rivers total 15 kills in two matches last week against Alleluia and Curtis Baptist to help the Musketeers get 2-0 sweeps in both matches. Read more

peachstatepress.com

Everything you need to know about Dustin Johnson from Team USA

Before the upcoming Ryder Cup, Explainer takes a look at the stars of Team USA and Team Europe. Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. Image: Rob Carr / Getty Images. Read more

augustachronicle.com

Vote: Augusta-Area high school football Player of the Week, Week 4

It's your time to decide who deserves The Augusta Chronicle's honor as Week 4 high school football Player of the Week. See the candidates and vote in the poll until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be revealed on Thursday. Week 4 nominees. Joseph Jean, Grovetown, junior, RB – Jean... Read more

gseagles.com

Women’s Golf Tops Augusta 4-2 in The Match

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Sarunchana Rattanasin won holes 14 and 15, and Mia Kness birdied four straight holes to send the Georgia Southern women's golf team to a 4-2 victory over Augusta Monday at Frederica Golf Club. With her match tied, Rattanasin parred 14 and made birdie at 15... Read more

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

