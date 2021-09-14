The Art of Wearables

BOSTON (CBS) — Not only did the Boch Center host performances Saturday at the Wang and Shubert theatres, but it made some history in the process. It became the first performing arts center in Boston to offer on-site rapid COVID-19 tests. The Boch Center offered them to those attending Saturday’s performances. Testing started at 6:45 p.m. in the Wang Theatre reception area to the right of the main theatre entrance. There was a $30 charge for rapid tests on site, and results become available in 15-30 minutes. Anyone attending a performance must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Masks are also required. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played at the Wang Theatre Saturday, and Manuel Turizo performed Saturday at the Shubert Theatre. Both shows started at 8 p.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO