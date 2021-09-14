CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art of Wearables

By Annette Hinkle
sagharborexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arts Center at Duck Creek is opening “Elizabeth Duffy: Wearing,” an exhibition opening on September 18, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. and remaining on view through October 23. In this exhibition, Elizabeth Duffy focuses on the repurposing of woven rag rugs, a tradition dating back to...

sagharborexpress.com

Homer News

Arts Briefs

The Alaska World Arts Festival returns in a mixed live and virtual format starting Friday, Sept. 10 and running through Sept. 23. Because of an increase in the COVID-19 alert level, some live events have been canceled, including Friday’s opening welcome gala at the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. A live performance by the North Atlantic Jazz Alliance, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alice’s Champagne Palace. Featuring Markus Burger, Jim Linahon, Marshall Hawkins, Jan von Klewitz and Paul Kreibach, the group also performs in a non-festival event, Intimate Jazz at the Pratt, to be held at 7 p.m. Friday. At the request of the jazz group, both performances require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within four days of the event.
HOMER, AK
richmondmagazine.com

Fall Arts Preview: Art

Among recent shifts in the Richmond arts community is the move of Artspace from apartment-building-bristling Manchester to the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. The inaugural exhibition for the new space is scheduled to open on Fourth Friday, Oct. 22. Artist Dana Frostick, an Artspace member for more than 20 years, chaired...
RICHMOND, VA
TrendHunter.com

Vibrantly Designed Cycling Wearables

Parra works in collaboration with cycling label Romance on a new set of wearables that are focused on the sport. Amsterdam-based label Parra is also familiar with the world of cycling and together, the two launch a variety of cycling staples. This includes some traditional caps, jerseys, and more: all...
painterskeys.com

Is it art?

In response to a recent comment questioning the validity of an artwork illustrated in these letters, I read one of self-appointed guru David R. Hawkins’ multiple handbook installments for qualifying spirituality, Power Vs. Force: The Hidden Determinants of Human Behavior. Really, I skipped ahead to a chapter called “Power in the Arts,” as it seemed this might be where I could find the formula mentioned for measuring if something is art. I looked for an equation I could plug my paintings into.
ENTERTAINMENT
nileswestnews.org

“Art” is a Piece of Art

Niles West Theatre is up and running with “ART,” their first performance of the year since the COVID lockdown at the beginning of 2020. The show opens up by introducing two of the three characters Marc, played by senior Jake Pranian, and Serge, played by junior Ellie Evans. Marc introduces the main conflict of the story: Serge has bought a white painting with white diagonal lines for $200,000. Marc becomes outraged by this, as does the audience. He confronts Serge, which starts their feud.
NILES, IL
sagharborexpress.com

Southampton Arts Center is Clearing the Air

Following a year of unique and unprecedented challenges, Southampton Arts Center’s (SAC), “Clearing The Air” is an exhibition that examines the healing and transformative power of the arts. This thoughtful show offers a much-needed sense of community and strength in the time of a global pandemic, political divide, and racial and social injustice. Curated by Jay Davis, artist and curator of Memorial Sloan Kettering [MSK] Cancer Center’s Ambulatory Care Arts Program, the exhibition is presented by Primary Care and Reproductive Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian. The who opens Friday, September 17, at noon.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Carbon County News

Is it Junk or is it Art?

Greg Nelson, of Edgar, calls himself a ‘Resembalist’ sculptor, the art of taking on an existing item, changing its purpose, yet still retaining its original character. With this artistic philosophy in mind, Nelson is following his dream to emulate Carhenge in Alliance, Nebraska, and the more famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, albeit to a smaller scale.
TechSpot

The Artful Escape

The Artful Escape may not have particularly deep or challenging gameplay, but the main reason to attend this show is its incredible writing and Francis’ trippy, out-of-this-world journey in discovering his new persona, one which features a lot of nifty twists in various ways, alongside truly striking sci-fi visuals and an expertly-crafted soundtrack. The Artful Escape is an astonishing rock and roll epic that the likes of Ziggy Stardust would be proud of.
VIDEO GAMES
whowhatwear

Mark My Words: These Are the 5 Most Wearable Trends for Fall

While gearing up for the colder weather, my mind has been preoccupied with trying to figure out which pieces to invest in first. We've seen so many bubble up in the last few months alone (artful prints, shearling backs, and chunky cropped sweaters to name a few), making it even harder to choose a starting point. With trends abound this fall, I figured I'd start with the most "wearable" ones.
APPAREL
sagharborexpress.com

18th OLA Film Festival Offers a Cultural Bridge

As a nonprofit organization, the primary mission of OLA (Organización Latino Americana) of Eastern Long Island is to advocate for the East End’s Latino immigrants. But as Minerva Perez, the group’s executive director, is quick to point out, OLA’s mission isn’t limited to helping the immigrant population navigate complicated legal or municipal issues. It also seeks to build bridges by connecting Spanish-speaking residents with the wider year-round community and, in the process, educate everyone about the concerns and strengths of their neighbors.
SAG HARBOR, NY
sagharborexpress.com

Hamptons International Film Festival sets COVID-19 Guidelines

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the 2021 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) will closely monitor and follow all public health guidelines during its run from October 7-13. “Our 29th edition will be our most unique festival to date. Our top priority is the health of our moviegoers, special guests, staff,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sagharborexpress.com

A Welcome Return For Sag Harbor’s HarborFest

HarborFest returned to Sag Harbor this weekend after a one-year hiatus owing to the coronavirus, and to say it was a hit with a population that has grown weary of being cooped up would be an understatement. Huge crowds converged on Long Wharf and the waterfront under sunny blue skies to listen to music, sample food from a number of purveyors, browse displays or watch the whaleboat races.
SAG HARBOR, NY
CBS Boston

Boch Center Becomes 1st Performing Arts Center In Boston To Offer On-Site Rapid COVID Tests

BOSTON (CBS) — Not only did the Boch Center host performances Saturday at the Wang and Shubert theatres, but it made some history in the process. It became the first performing arts center in Boston to offer on-site rapid COVID-19 tests. The Boch Center offered them to those attending Saturday’s performances. Testing started at 6:45 p.m. in the Wang Theatre reception area to the right of the main theatre entrance. There was a $30 charge for rapid tests on site, and results become available in 15-30 minutes. Anyone attending a performance must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Masks are also required. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played at the Wang Theatre Saturday, and Manuel Turizo performed Saturday at the Shubert Theatre. Both shows started at 8 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

We should value writers of colour for their talent not their trauma

When you begin a career as a scriptwriter, as I am now, or any writing career for that matter, you’re told to “write what you know”. This is good advice of course. However, as a mixed-heritage twenty-something female writer of colour who grew up in Cardiff, it struck me recently that what I’m often really being asked is to “write what ‘my people’ know”.It seems after years of neglecting diverse storytelling, the media and creative industries are now racing to play catch-up. There is no question that our storytellers have centred their narratives around the white male experience for so long...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Dior to Make Ceremonial Uniform for Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Click here to read the full article. OLIVE GROVE: In tune with its fall men’s collection, inspired by ceremonial garb, Dior said on Monday that it was making the uniform for artist Jean-Michel Othoniel’s induction to the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, whose lifetime members are known in France as Immortals. Best known for his large-scale sculptures made of glass beads, Othoniel will officially take his seat on Oct. 6. He personally drew the olive branches that were embroidered across the jacket and down the legs of his suit, designed by artistic director of men’s collections Kim Jones in the spirit of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New Haven Register

Hispanic Festival in Delaware celebrates culture, resilience

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — People danced in the streets and watched from their doorsteps as passing parade floats serenaded Wilmington’s majority-Hispanic Hilltop neighborhood last Sunday with the booming tunes of bachata and reggaetón. Many donned capes made of flags from Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic as they weaved...
DELAWARE STATE

