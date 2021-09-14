The Art of Wearables

The Alaska World Arts Festival returns in a mixed live and virtual format starting Friday, Sept. 10 and running through Sept. 23. Because of an increase in the COVID-19 alert level, some live events have been canceled, including Friday’s opening welcome gala at the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. A live performance by the North Atlantic Jazz Alliance, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alice’s Champagne Palace. Featuring Markus Burger, Jim Linahon, Marshall Hawkins, Jan von Klewitz and Paul Kreibach, the group also performs in a non-festival event, Intimate Jazz at the Pratt, to be held at 7 p.m. Friday. At the request of the jazz group, both performances require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within four days of the event.
