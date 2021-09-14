Trending local sports in Fort Myers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

 6 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fort Myers sports. For more stories from the Fort Myers area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

REPORTER UPDATE: Parents Fighting At Fort Myers Youth Football Game Ends With Gun Shots

A fight between parents at a Fort Myers youth football game ended in gunshots, according to witnesses. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded but says no one shot a gun. Coaches & parents say they heard otherwise. All of this happened with kids on the field! Full story on NBC-2 at 11. Read more

Parent fight at Fort Myers youth football game ended with gunshots, witnesses say

Records fall, as does leader of the pack, in wild night at Fort Myers Invitational

Bernardo Barnhart seized on a miscue and surprisingly good weather to score the biggest win of his career Saturday night at the 42nd annual Fort Myers Invitational. Threatening skies forced junior varsity and varsity teams to race together with the boys going off first and the Palmetto Ridge junior sitting in the midst of a three-way battle just a half mile into the race. Read more

Health Issues: Get Back to Game Anxiety

View More Health Matters video segments at LeeHealth.org/Healthmatters/ Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL is the largest network of health care facilities in Southwest Florida and is highly respected for its expertise, innovation and quality of care. For more than 100 years, we’ve been providing our community with personalized preventative health services and primary care to highly specialized care services and robotic assisted surgeries. Lee Health – Caring People. Inspiring Care. Visit LeeHealth.org While the anxiety to return to sports is normal, doctors encourage athletes to set realistic goals, spend time with their teammates outside of practice, and focus on their strengths in the sport. Read more

