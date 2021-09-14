CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The lineup: Sports news in Montgomery

 6 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Montgomery sports. For more stories from the Montgomery area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Florida / msn.com

Florida State heavy favorite vs. Jacksonville State

Florida State heavy favorite vs. Jacksonville State

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program came within a whisker of upsetting Brian Kelly’s 9th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad in overtime last Sunday night in Tallahassee before falling 41-38 in overtime, while the Jacksonville State Gamecocks fell 31-0 to the UAB Blazers in Montgomery, Alabama. Today, Florida... Read more

Montgomery / huntingdonhawks.com

Hawks Compete in Day 1 of MCC Invitational

Hawks Compete in Day 1 of MCC Invitational

Montgomery, Ala.-After Day 1 of the Montgomery Country Club Women's Golf Invitational, Huntingdon sits at 11th on the leaderboard with a score of 326, ahead of Piedmont and Birmingham-Southern. Carnegie Mellon finished round 1 in first out of 13 teams with a total score of 286. Lindsey Oxley finished with... Read more

Montgomery / emoryathletics.com

Emory Women's Golf Second After First Round of MCC Intercollegiate

Emory Women's Golf Second After First Round of MCC Intercollegiate

The Emory women's golf team turned in a school-record performance on Sunday during the opening round of the MCC Intercollegiate. The 36-hole tournament is being played on the 5,632-yard, par-72 Montgomery Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama. The No. 7-ranked Eagles shot a program-best score of one-under par 287, with that... Read more

Montgomery / huntingdonhawks.com

Hawks Outlast Oglethorpe

Hawks Outlast Oglethorpe

Montgomery, Ala.-Huntingdon Women's Soccer shutdown Oglethorpe to win 2-0 at home. Goals from Erin Cembrale and Allison Fisher, both unassisted, led the Hawks offense that totalled 14 shots. Goalkeeper Kiki Culpepper notched her second win of the season, making 6 saves on 6 shots. "We knew this was going to... Read more

