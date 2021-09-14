Trending sports headlines in Chattanooga

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Chattanooga FC's skid continues with road loss to Los Angeles Force The Chattanooga Football Club lost for the third straight match, falling 3-1 late Saturday night to the host Los Angeles Force. Sean Hoffstatter scored for Chattanooga FC in the 30th minute, five minutes after the Force took the game's first lead, but the home team added goals in the 71st and 89th minutes. The Force improved to 3-0-4 in the National Independent Soccer Association fall season. Read more

Hokies end Chattanooga Classic with sweep of Tennessee Tech CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Virginia Tech volleyball team ended its weekend with a 3-0 sweep of Tennessee Tech Saturday evening. This is the Hokies second sweep of the season and one of the best matches for the Hokies offensively. Virginia Tech ended the match hitting .368 as a team with... Read more

Indoor Volleyball Drops Two on Final Day of Chattanooga Classic CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team concluded action at the Chattanooga Classic on Saturday with losses to Virginia Tech and Troy inside Maclellan Gym. MATCH 1: VIRGINIA TECH 3, CHATTANOOGA 2. SET 1 ∙ VT 25, UTC 21. SET 2 ∙ UTC 25, VT 17. SET 3 ∙... Read more

