Chattanooga, TN

Trending sports headlines in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 6 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Chattanooga

Chattanooga FC's skid continues with road loss to Los Angeles Force

The Chattanooga Football Club lost for the third straight match, falling 3-1 late Saturday night to the host Los Angeles Force. Sean Hoffstatter scored for Chattanooga FC in the 30th minute, five minutes after the Force took the game's first lead, but the home team added goals in the 71st and 89th minutes. The Force improved to 3-0-4 in the National Independent Soccer Association fall season. Read more

Tennessee

Hokies end Chattanooga Classic with sweep of Tennessee Tech

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Virginia Tech volleyball team ended its weekend with a 3-0 sweep of Tennessee Tech Saturday evening. This is the Hokies second sweep of the season and one of the best matches for the Hokies offensively. Virginia Tech ended the match hitting .368 as a team with... Read more

Chattanooga

Indoor Volleyball Drops Two on Final Day of Chattanooga Classic

CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team concluded action at the Chattanooga Classic on Saturday with losses to Virginia Tech and Troy inside Maclellan Gym. MATCH 1: VIRGINIA TECH 3, CHATTANOOGA 2. SET 1 ∙ VT 25, UTC 21. SET 2 ∙ UTC 25, VT 17. SET 3 ∙... Read more

Greenville

GSP Airport High-flying Plays of the Match - 9/11/21 vs. Chattanooga

All the highlights from our 1-0 victory against the Chattanooga Red Wolves, presented by Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport! Read more

