BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trickle downwards, health officials said a surge from the Labor Day holiday was avoided. “I think we can be grateful that Labor Day does not appear to be as bad as it could have been,” President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said. “We are not seeing the kind of spike that we saw after the Fourth of July last year or certainly after Thanksgiving or Christmas. If Labor Day contributed to transmission, it probably just contributed enough to keep the case count high, but it didn’t add another thousand or two thousand a day to cases.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO