Trending lifestyle headlines in Lakeland

Polk’s Dip in New COVID Cases Continues for a Second Week A downturn in new COVID-19 cases in Polk County continued for a second straight week as the Florida Department of Health reported 4,787 new infections here. That’s 1,387 fewer new cases than were reported last week, the largest one-week drop to date. Still, the past week’s total was the sixth highest since the coronavirus crisis started in Polk 18 months ago. Read more

Ventilator use at Lakeland Regional Health remains high as COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to drop LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – As COVID-19-related hospitalizations start to decrease at Lakeland Regional Health, dozens of patients remain on ventilators. Those patients got sick and were hospitalized at the peak of the late summer surge, a leading doctor says. “We still have more than 60 people on the ventilator with... Read more

Polk County Schools see a drop in COVID-19 numbers LAKELAND — The number of daily positive COVID cases and people being placed in quarantines at Polk County Public Schools are dropping, statistics with the school district show. There were 499 student and 59 schools-staff cases reported Monday through Thursday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID cases since... Read more

