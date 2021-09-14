Trending lifestyle headlines in Lakeland

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

 6 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lakeland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lakeland area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Polk County / lkldnow.com

Polk’s Dip in New COVID Cases Continues for a Second Week

Polk’s Dip in New COVID Cases Continues for a Second Week

A downturn in new COVID-19 cases in Polk County continued for a second straight week as the Florida Department of Health reported 4,787 new infections here. That’s 1,387 fewer new cases than were reported last week, the largest one-week drop to date. Still, the past week’s total was the sixth highest since the coronavirus crisis started in Polk 18 months ago. Read more

NO ONE TRUSTS FL DATA, THE GOVONOR HAS CHANGED REPORTING METHODS THREE TIMES , SKEWING THOSE NUMBERS , FL HAS DONE NOTHING TO MERIT THE LOWERING OF CASES EXCEPT DEATHSATAN PLAYING AROUND WITH THEM TO MAKE FL APPEAR BETTER THEN IT ACTUALLY IS. WHERE IS THE DATA ON EACH COUNTY, WHY WON'T HE SHOW THAT ANYMORE ?

Lakeland / wfla.com

Ventilator use at Lakeland Regional Health remains high as COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to drop

Ventilator use at Lakeland Regional Health remains high as COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to drop

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – As COVID-19-related hospitalizations start to decrease at Lakeland Regional Health, dozens of patients remain on ventilators. Those patients got sick and were hospitalized at the peak of the late summer surge, a leading doctor says. “We still have more than 60 people on the ventilator with... Read more

Polk County / theledger.com

Polk County Schools see a drop in COVID-19 numbers

Polk County Schools see a drop in COVID-19 numbers

LAKELAND — The number of daily positive COVID cases and people being placed in quarantines at Polk County Public Schools are dropping, statistics with the school district show. There were 499 student and 59 schools-staff cases reported Monday through Thursday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID cases since... Read more

Lakeland / theledger.com

What exactly is dyslexia?

What exactly is dyslexia?

One of the most commonly diagnosed conditions in childhood is a learning disability. Though somewhat difficult to identify in the very early years of school, by the time a student reaches third grade, most of the distinguishing characteristics of a learning disability can be identified. There are at least three... Read more

