Des Moines, IA

Trending sports headlines in Des Moines

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 6 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Des Moines area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Des Moines sports. For more stories from the Des Moines area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ames / cbs2iowa.com

Temperatures in Ames second-warmest in Cy-Hawk gameday history

Temperatures in Ames second-warmest in Cy-Hawk gameday history

A bit of history at today's Cy-Hawk Game that had nothing to do with football. The temperature in Ames reached 92 degrees this afternoon, good for the second hottest Cy-Hawk gameday on record. There was some dispute on Twitter after Tyler Kanost, a meteorologist in Des Moines, shared a media... Read more

Des Moines / chatsports.com

Women's Tennis Continues Drake Invitational With Saturday Singles Action

Women's Tennis Continues Drake Invitational With Saturday Singles Action

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton women's tennis completed day two of the Drake Invitational with eight singles victories on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Freshmen Siri Kongara and Valerie Negin each remained unbeaten during the opening weekend with two wins each in Flight 3 singles. Kongara won her first match of the day in straight sets and her second in an 11-9 10-point tie breaker after falling in the opening set. Negin did not drop a set on Saturday. Read more

Des Moines / fightinghawks.com

Fighting Hawks open with strong performances at Drake Invite

Fighting Hawks open with strong performances at Drake Invite

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The University of North Dakota women's tennis team opened the Tom Boysen era in strong fashion, closing out a weekend at the Drake Invite to begin the non-championship portion of the 2021-22 season. "It was extremely valuable to get to see the team compete against a... Read more

Nebraska / dailynebraskan.com

Kuckelman, Alicea lead strong season-opening performance for Nebraska women's tennis

Kuckelman, Alicea lead strong season-opening performance for Nebraska women’s tennis

Following the Nebraska women’s tennis team’s second-consecutive 11-win season, the team returned to the court this weekend to open its fall schedule in the Drake Invite. The event, held on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, featured nine programs with competition in singles and doubles running from Friday to Sunday. Nebraska sent junior Samantha Alicea, sophomores Chloe Kuckelman and Vivien Sandberg and freshmen Lucy Loy and Jillian Roa to compete. Read more

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

