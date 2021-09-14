What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Savannah
Chatham County Health Department Admin gives COVID-19 update to County Commission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The top administrator at the Chatham County Health Department weighed in today after following the President Biden’s announcement regarding vaccine and testing mandates for certain sectors of health care workers, federal employees and private business. Chatham County Health Department Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin says at this... Read more
Oh, so now they want to bribe people to kill themselves with the death jab. How about a FOIA REQUEST FOR HOW MANY CITY, county and health department workers have already died since raking the toxic shot?! How many have had debilitating injuries from the death jab? Why don’t you try releasing this e figures. Fact is you are covering them up because you don’t want the public to know the truth. We know there have been many in each category yet you still remain silent. That makes you complicit in mass premeditated murder and genocide.
Savannah area hospitals offering Regeneron therapy to help COVID-19 patients
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Health Director of the Coastal Health District, Dr. Lawton Davis shared COVID-19 updates at the Savannah City Council meeting Thursday afternoon. He said numbers seem to be trending down, but things could change after more data comes in following Labor Day weekend. He said hospitals in... Read more
Nonprofit fishing charter commemorates 9/11 with trips for veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marks two decades since the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Hundreds of thousands of troops have served overseas during the war in Afghanistan, one of those being former Army Ranger Captain Jimmy Lee Armel. Armel served five tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. Upon returning to... Read more
I am sure our area veterans would love the chance to be on water. Not everyone has a boat or access to one. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Local deli customer remembers volunteer who passed away from helping first responders on 9/11
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reflecting on the September 11 attacks are customers at Rocky’s New York Deli. Most customers who spoke with WTOC are from New York. Some said it’s still too emotional to talk about, but a few still wanted to share what they remember about this day 20 years later. Read more