What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Mobile

Mobile, Baldwin County businesses, health experts react to Biden vaccine mandate BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WPMI) — Reaction is coming fast and furious to President Joe Biden's federal vaccine requirements, which will have significant impacts along the Alabama Gulf Coast. President Biden is mandating that all independent employers with more than 100 workers either require them to be vaccinated or test unvaccinated... Read more

Mayor Stimpson announces administrative changes at City of Mobile Animal Shelter Below is an unedited press release from the office of Mobile Mayor Stimpson. Mobile, Ala. (City of Mobile) - Today Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced a restructuring of the City of Mobile Animal Shelter’s leadership. As of September 8, 2021, the shelter will no longer be managed by the Mobile Police Department and will instead be overseen by Executive Director of Administrative Services, Joe Snowden. Read more

Accordia Health now offering monoclonal antibody treatment MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Accordia Health in Mobile is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment at their clinic for people diagnosed with Covid-19. Dr. Ashlen Aggen said it all starts with four easy shots, "it's really quick it's 4 injections, little bitty, don't panic when I say injection...we'll monitor for an hour and check those vital signs every 15 minutes to make sure you're okay." Read more

