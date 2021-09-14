What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Mobile
Mobile, Baldwin County businesses, health experts react to Biden vaccine mandate
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WPMI) — Reaction is coming fast and furious to President Joe Biden's federal vaccine requirements, which will have significant impacts along the Alabama Gulf Coast. President Biden is mandating that all independent employers with more than 100 workers either require them to be vaccinated or test unvaccinated... Read more
Any of you who think it is OK to force someone to take a vaccine are absolutely wrong. When they come for your right to live as a free society you. no matter what should have the good sense to see that this is wrong. You are supposed to be educated business owners but apparently you think you should also be able to mandate the personal choices of your workers. I hope you feel the same way when they come for your profits and demand you give them to them, and believe me that's next so talk to me then about your conformity on this one.
Why should anyone expect those people get the vaccine if the test of us won't. They are a very small part of the problem. Anyone making demands of them need to check their own backyard, because we are our own worst enemies when it comes to this pandemic.
Mayor Stimpson announces administrative changes at City of Mobile Animal Shelter
Below is an unedited press release from the office of Mobile Mayor Stimpson. Mobile, Ala. (City of Mobile) - Today Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced a restructuring of the City of Mobile Animal Shelter’s leadership. As of September 8, 2021, the shelter will no longer be managed by the Mobile Police Department and will instead be overseen by Executive Director of Administrative Services, Joe Snowden. Read more
The city shelter has been a less than efficient shelter for years. I have adopted several animals from there over the years and each time the living conditions for the animals was cringe worthy. I applaud Msyor Stimpson for his efforts to improve this situation. I look forward to seeing a great improvement that will reflect Mobile's care and concern for animals.
good i seen a couple things down there 3 yrs ago yes it needed a drastic change want go inro it🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
Accordia Health now offering monoclonal antibody treatment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Accordia Health in Mobile is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment at their clinic for people diagnosed with Covid-19. Dr. Ashlen Aggen said it all starts with four easy shots, "it's really quick it's 4 injections, little bitty, don't panic when I say injection...we'll monitor for an hour and check those vital signs every 15 minutes to make sure you're okay." Read more
Government contractors respond to new COVID-19 vaccine mandates
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Biden announced new COVID-19 vaccine requirements Thursday, affecting millions of workers, including many in the Mobile area. Under this new plan, the Labor Department is developing a rule that businesses with more than 100 employees require COVID-19 vaccines, or do weekly testing. This will affect 80 million private-sector workers. Read more