Boise sports digest: Top stories today

(BOISE, ID) Boise-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Boise sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Boise State Safety JL Skinner On the Broncos' Win Over UTEP Boise State safety JL Skinner talks about the six turnover forced by the Bronco defense against UTEP. More from the Idaho Statesman: Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Vzd6t4 Twitter: https://twitter.com/idahostatesman Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/idahostatesman/ Website: https://www.idahostatesman.com/ Digital news subscription: https://bit.ly/2J5otly Read more

LOCAL PICK

Broncos in the Olympics: Roderick Townsend and Jordin Andrade compete for Team USA Former Boise State track and field star Roderick Townsend topped the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday, Aug. 29, for the T46/47 class in the high jump. Townsend set a world record mark of 2.14 meters in the high jump in 2019. Two years later, he broke his own record at 2.15 meters and claimed gold. Read more

TRENDING NOW

We have cheating against Boise State there should’ve been a touchdown why didn’t replay review Grab your Favorite Merch Here : https://sbtiktok.com/ #shorts Read more

TOP VIEWED