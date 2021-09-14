CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(BOISE, ID) Boise-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Boise / youtube.com

Boise State Safety JL Skinner On the Broncos' Win Over UTEP

Boise State Safety JL Skinner On the Broncos' Win Over UTEP

Boise State safety JL Skinner talks about the six turnover forced by the Bronco defense against UTEP.

Boise / arbiteronline.com

Broncos in the Olympics: Roderick Townsend and Jordin Andrade compete for Team USA

Broncos in the Olympics: Roderick Townsend and Jordin Andrade compete for Team USA

Former Boise State track and field star Roderick Townsend topped the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday, Aug. 29, for the T46/47 class in the high jump. Townsend set a world record mark of 2.14 meters in the high jump in 2019. Two years later, he broke his own record at 2.15 meters and claimed gold.

Boise / youtube.com

We have cheating against Boise State there should’ve been a touchdown why didn’t replay review

We have cheating against Boise State there should’ve been a touchdown why didn’t replay review

Grab your Favorite Merch Here : https://sbtiktok.com/ #shorts Read more

Boise / youtube.com

Boise state wide receiver has a highlight catch in the name of Odell Beckham Jr #shorts

Boise state wide receiver has a highlight catch in the name of Odell Beckham Jr #shorts

Grab your Favorite Merch Here : https://sbtiktok.com/ #shorts Read more

