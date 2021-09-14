Trending lifestyle headlines in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Boston, from fashion updates to viral videos.

President Biden Announces Vaccine Mandate For Businesses With More Than 100 Employees BOSTON (CBS) – In downtown Boston, President Joe Biden’s plans for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine was getting mixed reviews. “We should have vaccinations,” said day care employee Melody Curtis. “It does work,” she said. Biden wants to make all companies with 100 or more workers require vaccinations, or weekly testing. For federal employees, his plan goes a step further. He’s not only requiring them to get shots, but also taking away the alternative option of testing for them. “I think you have the right to choose, you should. I’m now being forced into it, so I’m going Sunday,” said David Boyd, who’s worked with disabled veterans in Boston’s, John F. Kennedy Federal building for more than seven years. “It’s something that we need to do to stay on the job now, so I’d like to stay employed.” “I think that mandates play an important role,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, head of the Infectious Diseases Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “What I do hope is that as more people become vaccinated, perhaps in part because of the mandates, others who are still reluctant will see that there’s real value.” Read more

Stray kitten found suffering from traumatic injuries on road to recovery after being rescued in Dorchester BOSTON (WHDH) - A stray kitten that was found suffering from traumatic injuries in Dorchester last week is now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The 13-week-old feline named Nick suffered deep abrasions and fur loss around his neck and front paws after he likely got entangled in a fence, according ARL officials. A piece of wire was also removed from the back of his neck. Read more

Ex-Flight Attendant Pushing Airline Cart Gets to NYC on 9/11 BOSTON (AP) — A retired flight attendant who has been pushing an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York City for days in honor of the flight crews who died on 9/11 arrived at Ground Zero on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. Paul Veneto... Read more

