Footballer Pele has had a tumour removed from his bowel after it was discovered during a routine medical check.The Brazilian national is recovering in an intensive care unit in hospital in Sao Paulo following surgery. He will be moved to a ward on Tuesday.Pele, 80, said he was doing well after the operation, hailing it as a “great victory”.He said: “I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr Fabio and Dr Miguel to take care of my health.“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumour was identified during the...

