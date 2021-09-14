CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Shreveport

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Shreveport, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Shreveport area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Louisiana / k945.com

7 Cases of Deadly West Nile Virus Found in Louisiana

7 Cases of Deadly West Nile Virus Found in Louisiana

Just when it seems we might just (fingers crossed) be on the right track to leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind, another all-too-familiar virus is making the rounds in Louisiana once again. Unfortunately, the potentially deadly West Nile Virus has been found in our state. According to WBRZ, 7 cases in... Read more

Comments
avatar

Awe hell... if this takes any news from COVID those mosquitoes will be all dead in 48hrs

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Shreveport / arklatexweekend.com

Avast! There’s a Mutiny at the Shreveport A-sacre-ium

Avast! There’s a Mutiny at the Shreveport A-sacre-ium

Arrrgh! Shiver me timbers, pirates are once again taking over the Shreveport Aquarium in October with Mutiny! Embark on an epic haunted pirate adventure during regular aquarium hours. This year you will be recruited to join the pirate crew before exploring Sea Monster Alley and learn about the Legends of the Deep and important pirate skills. Hunt in the Treasure Mine for loot. Listen to mermaids tell tall tales and what pirate wouldn’t be complete without a pirate sing-a-long. Will you be fed to the fishies? (No, but you can feed the stingrays.) See all of the cool wildlife. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Shreveport / ktbs.com

LSU Health Shreveport testing, vaccination site closed this week

LSU Health Shreveport testing, vaccination site closed this week

SHREVEPORT, La - In order to fulfill its commitment to provide school-based COVID-19 testing in 32 parishes, LSU Health Shreveport is suspending COVID-19 testing and vaccination for the coming week (September 12-19, 2021) at its North Campus located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Those seeking testing and vaccines during this time... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Shreveport / youtube.com

Cats, dogs find homes at Sci-Port Discovery Center 'Clear the Shelter' event

Cats, dogs find homes at Sci-Port Discovery Center 'Clear the Shelter' event

More than a dozen cats and dogs found new homes Saturday at a Clear the Shelter event hosted Saturday at the Sci-Port Discovery Center. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
392
Followers
478
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy