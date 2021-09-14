CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anchorage News Watch

Trending sports headlines in Anchorage

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 6 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Anchorage area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Texas / adn.com

Texas runners take home titles in inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K, and a former hockey player places 2nd

Texas runners take home titles in inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K, and a former hockey player places 2nd

Runners from Texas claimed victories in the inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K race Saturday on the Ship Creek trail. The race’s namesake hockey star didn’t race, but former UAA hockey player Conor Deal represented by placing second in the men’s race. Taking the wins were Maddy Reed of Lewisville, Texas, and... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Anchorage / adn.com

Pickles, ice and a stellar race crew help Anchorage runner Cody Priest conquer the Wasatch 100

Pickles, ice and a stellar race crew help Anchorage runner Cody Priest conquer the Wasatch 100

Powered by pickles and salted boiled potatoes, cooled by a bandana filled with ice and supported by a crew that performed with NASCAR-like expediency, Cody Priest of Anchorage won the Wasatch 100 ultramarathon early Saturday morning in Utah. It was Priest’s rookie run in a 100-mile race, and it took... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fairbanks / goseawolves.com

Panthers claw Seawolves in four

Panthers claw Seawolves in four

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A fast start fizzled for the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team Saturday as Drury rebounded for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Seawolves in the Nanook Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (7-5) got a match-high 14 kills from junior Eve Stephens, but were hurt... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Anchorage / alaskasnewssource.com

Week 5 of high school football wrapped up with big wins across the board

Week 5 of high school football wrapped up with big wins across the board

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - East Anchorage High School rebounds with a big win, Soldotna High School hasn’t lost since week one and Juneau-Unified High School shows why they are ranked number one in division one. Week 5 scores. East 35, Colony 12. Juneau 49, Service 12. Soldotna 46, Palmer 27. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
286
Followers
265
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy