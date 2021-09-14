Trending sports headlines in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Anchorage area.

Texas runners take home titles in inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K, and a former hockey player places 2nd Runners from Texas claimed victories in the inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K race Saturday on the Ship Creek trail. The race's namesake hockey star didn't race, but former UAA hockey player Conor Deal represented by placing second in the men's race. Taking the wins were Maddy Reed of Lewisville, Texas, and...

Pickles, ice and a stellar race crew help Anchorage runner Cody Priest conquer the Wasatch 100 Powered by pickles and salted boiled potatoes, cooled by a bandana filled with ice and supported by a crew that performed with NASCAR-like expediency, Cody Priest of Anchorage won the Wasatch 100 ultramarathon early Saturday morning in Utah. It was Priest's rookie run in a 100-mile race, and it took...

Panthers claw Seawolves in four FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A fast start fizzled for the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team Saturday as Drury rebounded for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Seawolves in the Nanook Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (7-5) got a match-high 14 kills from junior Eve Stephens, but were hurt...

