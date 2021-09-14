Trending sports headlines in Anchorage
Texas runners take home titles in inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K, and a former hockey player places 2nd
Runners from Texas claimed victories in the inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K race Saturday on the Ship Creek trail. The race’s namesake hockey star didn’t race, but former UAA hockey player Conor Deal represented by placing second in the men’s race. Taking the wins were Maddy Reed of Lewisville, Texas, and... Read more
Pickles, ice and a stellar race crew help Anchorage runner Cody Priest conquer the Wasatch 100
Powered by pickles and salted boiled potatoes, cooled by a bandana filled with ice and supported by a crew that performed with NASCAR-like expediency, Cody Priest of Anchorage won the Wasatch 100 ultramarathon early Saturday morning in Utah. It was Priest’s rookie run in a 100-mile race, and it took... Read more
Panthers claw Seawolves in four
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A fast start fizzled for the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team Saturday as Drury rebounded for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Seawolves in the Nanook Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (7-5) got a match-high 14 kills from junior Eve Stephens, but were hurt... Read more
Week 5 of high school football wrapped up with big wins across the board
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - East Anchorage High School rebounds with a big win, Soldotna High School hasn’t lost since week one and Juneau-Unified High School shows why they are ranked number one in division one. Week 5 scores. East 35, Colony 12. Juneau 49, Service 12. Soldotna 46, Palmer 27. Read more
