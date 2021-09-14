Trending sports headlines in Syracuse

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

 6 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Syracuse sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Syracuse sports. For more stories from the Syracuse area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Orange Earn Eighth Win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over Ball State to secure its second win of the Cy-Hawk Series Tournament. The Orange (8-1 Overall, 0-0 ACC) had three players record double digits kills, including junior Marina Markova, who recorded a .667 hitting percentage with 16 kills on 24 attempts. That percentage is tied for third highest in program history in an individual match with 20+ attempts. Read more

Syracuse Basketball: New 5-star target’s team is No. 1 in pre-season poll

Syracuse basketball (Syndication: CherryHill) D.J. Wagner, a 2023 five-star point guard, is the consensus No. 1 high-school prospect in his class, and he recently picked up a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball. The 6-foot-3 Wagner, who heads into his junior campaign, will also suit up in the coming months for... Read more

Syracuse Basketball: Could Orange make a run at 5-star guard Zion Cruz?

Syracuse basketball (Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports) Five-star combo guard Zion Cruz, one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball more than two years ago, but the Orange hasn’t seemed to have had any buzz for him in a long time, if ever. Read more

Syracuse Basketball: Not feeling great about SU’s chances with 5-star wing

Syracuse basketball (Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Syracuse basketball 2023 five-star target Elijah Fisher seems to have a recruiting process that flies a bit more under the radar than other top-flight players in his class. I say this because I don’t see tons of interviews given by him... Read more

