CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 6 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Life in Greensboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Greensboro / spectrumlocalnews.com

Greensboro hosts stair climb after year off for pandemic

Greensboro hosts stair climb after year off for pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As a trumpet rang out "Taps," Greensboro Fire Department Capt. Dave Sagers looked on. He was 35 years old and off-duty during the darkest day in American history. He was in Asheboro setting up a retail store when a neighbor with a TV came over to bring... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Greensboro / 13newsnow.com

Cone Health to give raises and bonuses to all employees

Cone Health to give raises and bonuses to all employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is giving $40 million in pay raises and bonuses to employees throughout the hospital. Employees will get a 3% pay raise across the board and bonuses of up to $750. For those involved in direct patient care, the pay raise would be up to 6% and bonuses of up to $1,250. There is a 4% pay raise for clinical and ancillary support staff and a 6% raise for acute care RNs and LPNs. The pay bump is not for people who are already covered by the director, executive, or physician pay structures. It will go into effect throughout October. Read more

Comments
avatar

LOL... facing a shortage of personnel due to their own policies. Guess they are going to finally share some of that government Covid money they have been raking in.

6 likes

avatar

Awesome show of respect for the work of the Cone Health employees. Thank you so much.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Greensboro / greensboro.com

5 things to do this weekend of Sept. 10

5 things to do this weekend of Sept. 10

There's plenty to do this weekend, which includes the kickoffs for both the N.C. Folk Festival and the Central Carolina Fair on Friday in Greensboro. Here are five things to do this weekend in Greensboro: Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Greensboro / greensboro.com

WATCH NOW: Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center

WATCH NOW: Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center

GREENSBORO — Families needing a break while visiting Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center now have a special place to go. The Ronald McDonald Family Room is now open, Cone Health said Thursday in a news release. Cone Health said it partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Rrb Life
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
342
Followers
467
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy