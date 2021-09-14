CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lubbock

 6 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lubbock, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hundreds hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lubbock hospitals, what is the answer to overcoming this Delta Variant? Our medical expert weighs in. Read more

LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Lusk used to walk up to 8 miles a day at work. Now, he has trouble walking 100 feet without two leg braces and a cane. Lusk was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, a rare neurodegenerative disorder that causes severe nerve pain, muscle atrophy, and difficulty walking. Read more

The heart is under stress in any pregnancy because of the expansion of the circulatory system. In pregnancy there is a 40-50% increase in the volume of blood. Heart rate increases by 15 to 20 beats and cardiac output goes up by 40 percent to accommodate for the increased demands of pregnancy. Read more

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed. Read more

