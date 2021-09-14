Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lubbock
(LUBBOCK, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lubbock, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Hundreds hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lubbock hospitals, what is the answer to overcoming this Delta Variant? Our medical expert weighs in
Once a crime, now a cure: Texas Compassionate Use Program expands to treat more patients
LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Lusk used to walk up to 8 miles a day at work. Now, he has trouble walking 100 feet without two leg braces and a cane. Lusk was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, a rare neurodegenerative disorder that causes severe nerve pain, muscle atrophy, and difficulty walking. Read more
Nair: Taking a closer look at pregnancy and heart failure
The heart is under stress in any pregnancy because of the expansion of the circulatory system. In pregnancy there is a 40-50% increase in the volume of blood. Heart rate increases by 15 to 20 beats and cardiac output goes up by 40 percent to accommodate for the increased demands of pregnancy. Read more
Fields: Detergent, soft drinks among this week's top bargains
This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed. Read more
