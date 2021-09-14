Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lubbock, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Hundreds hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lubbock hospitals, what is the answer to overcoming this Delta Variant? Our medical expert weighs in Hundreds hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lubbock hospitals, what is the answer to overcoming this Delta Variant? Our medical expert weighs in.

Once a crime, now a cure: Texas Compassionate Use Program expands to treat more patients LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Lusk used to walk up to 8 miles a day at work. Now, he has trouble walking 100 feet without two leg braces and a cane. Lusk was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, a rare neurodegenerative disorder that causes severe nerve pain, muscle atrophy, and difficulty walking.

Nair: Taking a closer look at pregnancy and heart failure The heart is under stress in any pregnancy because of the expansion of the circulatory system. In pregnancy there is a 40-50% increase in the volume of blood. Heart rate increases by 15 to 20 beats and cardiac output goes up by 40 percent to accommodate for the increased demands of pregnancy.

