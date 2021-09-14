What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fayetteville
14 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for things to do in Fayetteville, North Carolina, we’ve got you covered! This city is perfect for those who are looking for a unique southern destination steeped in American history and culture and surrounded by beautiful scenery!. Fayetteville has played a key role in American history, beginning... Read more
Our View: North Carolina should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, other school staff
Teachers should be vaccinated against COVID-19. The same for school staff, from principal to custodian to school counselor to bus driver. Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services should mandate school employee vaccinations as part of their plan to keep schools safe from this deadly virus and its highly contagious delta variant. Read more
Mandate healthy food and water only in schools if you truly care about children and teachers health! Hypocrisy
No one should be mandated to get a vaccine period we don’t live in China yet🇺🇸
Cumberland County Schools teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Cumberland County teacher has died due to complications from COVID-19. Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. released a statement about the death on Friday. Dr. Connelly clarified that the person was not teaching during the current school year. “We are deeply saddened by the... Read more
This is old news. Mr. Martin died last year went it first came out. Before any vaccine was created. He was my son's favorite teacher. I am for getting the vaccine and wearing mask, but this right here was so wrong. Post something new. This right here was a fear tactic.
Why wasn't he or she teaching? Another illness possibly? You're either a teacher or "former" teacher, or you're on medical leave. Tell the whole story.
Jersey Mike’s subs to be added to FTCC’s lunch offerings
Fayetteville Technical Community College will begin offering Jersey Mike’s box lunches for sale next week at the Trojan Eatery in the Tony Rand Student Center on FTCC’s Fayetteville campus. A selection of premade box lunches, including a sub sandwich, chips and a cookie, will be sold for $10 apiece. The... Read more