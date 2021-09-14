CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fayetteville

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 6 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fayetteville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fayetteville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
North Carolina / southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville NC You Shouldn’t Miss

14 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville NC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re looking for things to do in Fayetteville, North Carolina, we’ve got you covered! This city is perfect for those who are looking for a unique southern destination steeped in American history and culture and surrounded by beautiful scenery!. Fayetteville has played a key role in American history, beginning... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
North Carolina / fayobserver.com

Our View: North Carolina should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, other school staff

Our View: North Carolina should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, other school staff

Teachers should be vaccinated against COVID-19. The same for school staff, from principal to custodian to school counselor to bus driver. Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services should mandate school employee vaccinations as part of their plan to keep schools safe from this deadly virus and its highly contagious delta variant. Read more

Comments
avatar

Mandate healthy food and water only in schools if you truly care about children and teachers health! Hypocrisy

12 likes

avatar

No one should be mandated to get a vaccine period we don’t live in China yet🇺🇸

8 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cumberland County / wral.com

Cumberland County Schools teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Cumberland County Schools teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Cumberland County teacher has died due to complications from COVID-19. Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. released a statement about the death on Friday. Dr. Connelly clarified that the person was not teaching during the current school year. “We are deeply saddened by the... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is old news. Mr. Martin died last year went it first came out. Before any vaccine was created. He was my son's favorite teacher. I am for getting the vaccine and wearing mask, but this right here was so wrong. Post something new. This right here was a fear tactic.

5 likes 3 replies

avatar

Why wasn't he or she teaching? Another illness possibly? You're either a teacher or "former" teacher, or you're on medical leave. Tell the whole story.

2 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fayetteville / faytechcc.edu

Jersey Mike’s subs to be added to FTCC’s lunch offerings

Jersey Mike’s subs to be added to FTCC’s lunch offerings

Fayetteville Technical Community College will begin offering Jersey Mike’s box lunches for sale next week at the Trojan Eatery in the Tony Rand Student Center on FTCC’s Fayetteville campus. A selection of premade box lunches, including a sub sandwich, chips and a cookie, will be sold for $10 apiece. The... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, NC
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
512
Followers
469
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy