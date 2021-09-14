What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fayetteville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

14 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville NC You Shouldn't Miss If you're looking for things to do in Fayetteville, North Carolina, we've got you covered! This city is perfect for those who are looking for a unique southern destination steeped in American history and culture and surrounded by beautiful scenery!. Fayetteville has played a key role in American history, beginning...

Our View: North Carolina should mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, other school staff Teachers should be vaccinated against COVID-19. The same for school staff, from principal to custodian to school counselor to bus driver. Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services should mandate school employee vaccinations as part of their plan to keep schools safe from this deadly virus and its highly contagious delta variant.

Cumberland County Schools teacher dies from COVID-19 complications Fayetteville, N.C. — A Cumberland County teacher has died due to complications from COVID-19. Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. released a statement about the death on Friday. Dr. Connelly clarified that the person was not teaching during the current school year. "We are deeply saddened by the...

